FALL PLAYOFFS: Ella Walsh, Alexa Corona & Jaelyn Cota in DI Golf field; St. Augustine in the 2A Soccer Quarterfinals

Jaelyn Cota. (Andy Morales/AllSportsTucson)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

GIRLS DI GOLF ROUND ONE: CATALINA

Ella Walsh, Rincon/UHS (Hole 1: 10:40 am)

Alexa Corona, Marana (Hole 1: 11 am)

Jaelyn Cota, Tucson (Hole 10: 11 a.m.)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

GIRLS DI GOLF ROUND TWO: CATALINA

Ella Walsh, Rincon/UHS

Alexa Corona, Marana

Jaelyn Cota, Tucson

2A SOCCER QUARTERFINALS

Well. 8 St. Augustine at No. 1 Chino Valley, 3:15 p.m

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26

BOYS DI GOLF ROUND ONE: SONORAN

Riley Stidham, Marana (projected)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

BOYS DI GOLF ROUND TWO: SONORAN

Riley Stidham, Marana (projected)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

1A FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS

Well. 7 Baghdad (7-3) at No. 2 St. David (8-1)

Well. 9 San Manuel (7-2) at No. 1 Hayden (9-0)

SOUTHERN ARIZONA SWIM QUALIFIER AT CDO

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

SOUTHERN ARIZONA SWIM QUALIFIER AT CDO

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

GIRLS D-II GOLF FIRST ROUND: CATALINA

Salpointe (projected)

Catalina Foothills (projected)

Ironwood Ridge (projected)

Canyon del Oro (projected)

Zaida Wise, Sabino (projected)

Paola Guerrero, Sahuarita (projected)

Gertie Munoz, Flowing Wells (projected)

Abigail Gryzynger, Sabino (projected)

Marissa Partida, Desert View (projected)