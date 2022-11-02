Fall leaves and festivities at the upcoming Chastain Park Arts Festival – SaportaReport

By Hannah E. Jones

This weekend, the Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival is back for its thirteenth year. Held in Fulton County’s largest green space, the two-day fine-arts festival will feature around 185 artists of all creative mediums — painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelers and more.

The annual festival is organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces (AFFPS), whose mission is to support the arts community by operating arts events and festivals around metro Atlanta. AFFPS was established in 2005 by Atlantan Randall Fox, who also serves as the director for the arts festival.

In addition to nearly 200 booths, the festival will feature artist demonstrations, a DJ booth, a children’s play area and festival food. The event will run from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, Nov. 5 and 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday, Nov. 6. The festival is free and open to the public.

The festival came to fruition a few years after AFFPS’ ​​inception, when nearby Residents began asking for creative events in their neighborhood. A Chastain Park Resident at the time, Fox was on board. When walking his dogs through the 268-acre park, he found the right place — thinking to himself, “We need an arts festival here.”

Today, the event has been a mainstay in the local community for over a decade. Fox attributes the team’s success to the participating artists, support from the community and Atlanta’s shared love of art. Creativity helps Foster a sense of camaraderie, he explained, which is even more critical in this post-pandemic era.

“We’re creatures of community. People like to be together,” Fox said. “[Here,] artists are able to [showcase] their creative outlets, and folks in the community can come support and get their creative thoughts going. It’s a perfect marriage, being creative and coming together.”

The festival will also support local artists, with proceeds benefiting a Scholarship fund for local creatives offered through the Georgia Foundation for Public Spaces.

“We have phenomenal artists who come up to this event, both local and regional, and some have been with us since inception,” Fox said. “Atlanta is obviously one of the most vibrant art scenes in the Southeast, and we’ve been a Vital part of [helping] it grow and be sustainable for local artists.”

He added: “It’s really about giving back to the community and art is a conduit for that.”

For additional information about the Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival, click here.