Fall Is in the Air, Is Your Golf Wardrobe Up to Date?

Seasons change and so should our golf wardrobes. It’s time for long sleeves and light layers, fresh colors and new patterns that transition our Styles into fall.

We’ve put together a few looks that can be mixed/matched and layered on/off, providing the versatility needed as the days get shorter and thermometers begin to drop.

Adidas’ Core collection ranges from shorts to pants, while the Cold Dry quarter-zip pullover bridges the gap to colder days.

An Adidas palette of washed burgundy, navy, lilac and neutral green can be worn together and with matching colors in the Core collection.

The Splatter-print men’s polo with an allover graphic in crew navy and Bliss lilac is a Lightweight shirt with stretch for a full range of motion, breathable mesh and made in part with recycled materials. It can easily pair with the Ultimate 365 Core short — also in crew navy — for the warmer Indian Summer days, but if needed, you can add the Cold.Rdy quarter-zip Pullover in Burgundy that traps warm air to keep you comfortable without adding bulk.

The Burgundy color also looks great over the Statement-print polo in shadow and Mineral green Diagonal stripe that has a ribbed collar and one-snap button closure when its paired with the Adicross golf pant in natural green that has a looser “cargo pant” relaxed fit, but still has stretch and lots of pockets. Believe it or not, the soft fabric is generated from production waste like cutting scraps and post-consumer household waste to lessen environmental impact.

Price range: $65 – $100.

Kjus’ offerings are light and bright, ranging from the Kick v-neck Pullover to an assortment of Ice Light 7/8-length treggings.

Kjus for women keeps it light and bright this fall with the Kicki v-neck Pullover in Cranberry that’s designed with contrast tipping and a flattering v-neck silhouette. The lightweight, soft cotton blend yarn provides lightweight warmth and a hint of stretch for comfort.

There’s no shortage of Ice Light 7/8-length treggings choices to pair with the sweater. There are 10 solid colors, three embossed prints, and nine patterns — all look just like golf pants with chino style pocket, but thanks to the high amount of stretch, they feel like leggings. The anatomically shaped waistband, cut lines and slits at the leg opening all create a superior slimming fit with stylish detailing.

As a base layer the Sanna polo is a Timeless option with three-quarter length sleeves, a longer placket to unbutton and leave open with the v-neck sweater and it has a soft feel with Moisture management. For a stand alone top on cooler days, we like the new Eda warm long sleeve polo with raised structure fabric that has a soft brushed back for additional warmth. Pair the steel blue top with the amber yellow Ice Light Treggings for a sophisticated, modern color pop.

Price range: $99 – $199.

FootJoy’s mid-layer paired with pants is a sharp look, while the insulated vest with leggings is a sporty look for women.

FootJoy makes Everyday playable with pieces such as its men’s Lightweight solid mid-layer with four-way stretch for free range of motion and double stitched seams for added durability. It comes in six colors and we like the ocean blue as a brighter, more colorful alternative to black and navy layers. It can be worn with khaki, sand, beige toned pants, but also take a cue from the contract color inside the collared sipper – in this case black so wear with the flat front, four-way stretch Tour performance pant in black for a striking rich look.

For women, FootJoy’s layered insulated vest with full front zipper allows for easy access wear during changing weather conditions. The quilted top with solid stretch contrasting bottom is super sporty and helps keep your core warm with full range motion stretch. We like to pair it with the houndstooth print leggings in navy that have a four-way stretch mid-rise waistband, easy care fabric, side seam pockets, Moisture control and offer contemporary styling.

Price range: $95 – $115.

Fall is the ideal time for layering and these Solo pieces will bolster any wardrobe.

Since we don’t always wear the same brand of outerwear, top and bottom here’s a range of Solo layering pieces that might be a nice addition to your existing golf wardrobe this fall.

Pictured clockwise: Greyson Clothiers — The Koko Hoodie ($295) is your go-to elevated basic with its cashmere blend comfort and nine stylish colorways. GG Blue — Jocel’s mediumweight, quilted, full-zip, water-resistant jacket ($130), in bright white is a versatile seasonal transition layer. 7 Diamonds — Restoration quarter-zip Pullover ($125) is made with buttery soft, four-way stretch and the Honeycomb knit texture makes it an ideal on-to-off course style. Calliope Golf — Coeur quarter-zip Pullover ($105) is Lightweight and stretchable with bonded zipper and breathable fabric so it can be worn as a layer or on its own, to the gym, golf course and everywhere in between. GFore — Repeller vest ($255) looks great worn over a Hoodie and the Dry-Tex fabric keeps you protected against wind and light rain. The two side pockets have convenient magnet closures and the funnel neckline provides added warmth. Also made from Dry-Tex, the Women’s soft shell Repeller jacket in poppy red ($315) easily stores in a golf bag for when a quick, but stylish, layer is needed.