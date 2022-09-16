Fall Harbor Arts Fair, book sale at Camden library – Knox County VillageSoup

CAMDEN — Colorful leaves and cool temperatures make autumn festivals a favorite for locals and visitors to the Midcoast. On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, the Camden Public Library hosts the Fall Harbor Arts Fair in the Camden Amphitheater and along Atlantic Avenue. The fair features nearly 30 talented artists and craftspeople showcasing wares from 9 am to 5 pm Saturday and 9 am to 4 pm Sunday. This popular community event is free and open to the public.

The fair runs concurrently with the library’s huge book sale under the tent, which kicks off two days earlier on Thursday, Sept. 29, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2. The tent will be located in the “Meadow” parking lot, just past the Camden Amphitheater on Atlantic Avenue. The book sale hours are 9 am to 5 pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 9 am to 4 pm Sunday. On Sunday, there will be a special $10 “Buy a Bag & Fill It Up” sale starting at noon. For $10, shoppers can buy an empty bag before entering the sale and fill it with any items — hardback books, paperbacks, music CDs, DVDs and audiobooks.

The Harbor Arts and Books Fair is hosted and produced to benefit the Camden Public Library. Generous support for the fair is provided by lead sponsor The Reny Charitable Foundation. Additional support is provided by Treekeepers LLC-Johnson’s Arboriculture and Camden Riverhouse Hotel and Inn.

