Fall Festival of the Arts 2022: Celebrating for 29 years in DeLand

With clear skies and pleasant fall temperatures, 149 artists gathered in Downtown DeLand Nov. 19 to exhibit at the 29th annual Fall Festival of the Arts.

Crowds gathered early to enjoy one of West Volusia’s largest annual events that kicks off the holiday season. The crowd thinned somewhat Nov. 20, as a misty Sunday rain settled in.

Visitors from all over Florida and the southeastern US strolled along Woodland Boulevard, and hundreds of volunteers worked to make the event a success.

It was the job of two Volunteer Judges to select 28 artists to receive more than $25,000 in cash awards. Well-known and highly respected in the art festival world are this year’s judges: Osa Atoe of Sarasota and Harry Messersmith of DeLand. Messersmith was pressed into service to replace Reynier Llanes of Miami, who had to cancel at the last minute.

The winners were announced by Festival President Mallory McDonald Fernandez at an Awards reception and dinner Nov. 19 in Artisan Alley Garage.

Taking Best of Show and winning $4,000 for his work in painting was William

Kwamena-Poh from Savannah, Georgia. This was Kwamena-Poh’s second Best of Show award here, having taken the Prize in 2021, his first year exhibiting in DeLand.

Awards of $2,500 each went to David Hunter of Winter Park for Judges Choice 2D, and to Carole Jayne of Blountstown for Judges Choice 3D.

“I was very impressed with the high caliber of work represented here,” Atoe said. “The support DeLand provides their artists enables the festival to attract many new artists each year,” Messersmith said.

Other award-winners include:

Award of Excellence — Michael Nelson, ceramics, New Smyrna Beach

Award of Excellence — Chris Carlson, jewelry, DeLand

Award of Distinction — Sandy Lent, glass, St. Simons Island, Georgia

Award of Distinction — Colleen Williams, ceramics, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Award of Distinction — Jack Hill, sculpture, DeLand

Award of Distinction — Nicario Jimenez, mixed media, Naples

Award of Merit — Bobbi Baugh, fiber, DeLand

Award of Merit — Stacia Hollmann, mixed media, DeLand

Award of Merit — David Fithian, painting, DeLand

Award of Merit — Leigh Griffin, jewelry, New Smyrna Beach

Award of Merit — Renee Davis, jewelry, Palmetto

Award of Recognition — Robert Ross, painting, Winter Park

Award of Recognition — Gwendi Raymond and Wilber Quispe, fiber, Melbourne

Award of Recognition — Eric Clay, digital art, Orlando

Award of Recognition — Collin Margerum, drawing, Winter Springs

Award of Recognition — Kirk Miller, glass, North Palm Beach

Award of Recognition — Michael Everett, drawing, Palatka

Honorable Mention — Michael Nemnich, printmaking, Indialantic

Honorable Mention — Christian Nevin, jewelry, Orlando

Honorable Mention — Robbie Lee, painting, Orlando

Honorable Mention — Don & Serena David, jewelry, Palm Coast

Honorable Mention — Deborah Hildinger, fiber, New Smyrna Beach

Honorable Mention — Charles and Evelyn Bell, wood, Live Oak

Honorable Mention — Dacota Maphis, digital art, Clearwater

Honorable Mention — Alex Lanier, digital art, Tallahassee

