Fall Beach Volleyball Schedule Full Of Pairs Events

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i beach volleyball program will have a busy fall with a trio of events ahead of its 2023 spring campaign. New NCAA legislation has allowed for additional multiple-day events during the fall, highlighted by the brand-new AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship in Huntsville, Ala.

The Inaugural event will take place Nov. 4-6 and will include 64 pairs selected from schools across the country. It will be played at John Hunt Park, a state-of-the-art beach volleyball complex with 15 lighted courts in the heart of Huntsville. Since opening in 2019, the facility has hosted a number of events, including the 2022 conference beach championships for the ASUN, CCSA, and Conference USA. Huntsville will host the fall Championships through 2024.

Prior to the nationals, UH will kick off the fall season with the West Coast Championship, Oct. 21-23, in Manhattan Beach. It will be the second straight fall the BeachBows will descend onto the Manhattan Beach Pier. The competition will serve as a precursor for November’s AVCA Nationals as results from the West Coast Championship will impact ranking points for the nationals in early November.

UH will conclude its fall campaign by hosting UCLA in the ‘Bows & Bruins Pairs Challenge, Nov. 25-26 at Queen’s Beach. Like its previous two events of the fall, the Challenge will feature pairs competition throughout the weekend following the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We are excited for an expanded competition schedule this fall, particularly with the chance to play for a pairs national title in Alabama,” head Coach Evan Silberstein said. “Manhattan Beach will once again bring an early test with the best of the West battling it out, while hosting all-time Rival UCLA at Queens is always a great Honor and a chance to treat our home fans to some great volleyball over the Thanksgiving weekend .”

The Rainbow Wahine return a dozen letterwinners from last year’s NCAA Tournament squad, highlighted by first team All-Americans Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle . The complete 2023 Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball roster can be viewed here.



