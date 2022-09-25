Fall Arts and Craft show approaches

The annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way.

The show is billed as one of Iowa’s largest shows, with over 150 talented exhibitors presenting and selling thousands of unique, handmade products. There will also be more than 20 food vendors offering provisions at this show.

Among the various products being sold at the show are leather goods, wine Barrel furniture, paintings and prints, ceramics, wall hangings, toys, blankets, jewelry, metal art sculptures, pet products, etched and stained glass, yard and garden art, Pottery , candles, clothing, quilts, aprons, pillows, doll clothes, baskets, rugs, place mats, table runners, purses, floral arrangements and wreaths, wood and metal signs, soap and lotions, emu oils and many more original items.

Exhibitors will also be selling coffee cakes, dips, salsa, barbeque sauce, soups, jams, jellies, cheese and sausage, wines, fudge, honey, food mixes and roasted nuts. All items offered for sale to the public are handmade by the exhibitor.

The hours of the show are 9 am to 5 pm Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday. Admission is $6; children age 10 and younger are free. Parking is free throughout the show. All patrons who attend the show on Saturday will receive a two-day re-entry stamp.

.