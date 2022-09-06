Fall art opening at Maine Coastal Islands Art Gallery

The Maine Coastal Islands Art Gallery is featuring two local artists at an opening Friday, September 16, 4:30-6:30 pm

John Bisignano (posthumous; 1929-2021) of Owls Head.

John used art to communicate the Abundant beauty in the organization and forms of nature. This show will bring a unique perspective to the viewer of the beauty that is the Midcoast. John’s creations are outside of the norm and bring a sense of surprise and wonder. John grew up in abject poverty, yet kept his passion for art alive. In mid-life he moved to mid-coast Maine. Before his death, he set up a memorial scholarship fund through the Maine Community Foundation for students who wish to pursue art education. Sales of art pieces in this exhibition will support this fund.

Heather Burgess, of Searsport, is a stained glass artist. Heather tends to gravitate towards nature and free formed objects; very rarely will you see her frame something. Her show will be a mixture of sea life and avian pieces. She is a traveling vet tech by day and a stained glass artist by night. Her aspiration is to own a little glass shop by the ocean. She has a supportive family of 2 children, her husband and five cats.

This art show will be on display through December 3 (which is a holiday open house) at the Maine Coastal Islands NWR Visitor Center, 9 Water St. in Rockland. The galleries are open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm, except holidays, and on Saturdays from 11 am to 4 pm through October. All art sales support both the artists and the Friends of Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 594-0600 x5114.