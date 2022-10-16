Fall art crawl is Friday in downtown St. Cloud

Art Crawl St. Cloud is holding its annual fall crawl and is adding new venues and artists.

“It’s neat that every art crawl has different artists and a different variety of businesses,” said Tyler Bevier, Organizer of the crawl.

This particular crawl will be held in more than 12 venues including the newest additions to the crawl: Apiary Coworking, Baby’s on Broadway and The Studio: A Creative Collaborative Space. The event will include the work of more than 25 artists.

The crawl features digital arts, watercolors, nail art, vinyl designs, comic books and sketch cards, among other things. It’s a casual time for people to visit with the artists and learn more about their process and their work, Bevier.

For Bevier, the crawl has been a way to experience businesses throughout the community including salons, spas and restaurants.

“It’s neat to have an event that draws people into businesses,” he said.

Bevier first started working with the crawl as a volunteer, helping with social media and communications. Then, in March, they became the official organizer of the crawl.

“Art crawl is a great way to highlight the diverse and talented artists we have here in the community,” he said. “We’re always looking for recommendations on what the community would like to see at future art crawls so it can continue to grow and evolve.”

The art crawl begins at 4 pm Oct. 21 and runs until 8 pm The crawl is free and open to the public. For more information on Venues and artists go to: https://artcrawlstcloud.com/plan-your-crawl/