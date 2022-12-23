FALL ALL-AREA: Volleyball capsules

From staff reports



The Commonwealth District and Region 5D player of the year amassed 408 kills, 191 digs and 54 aces before a knee injury ended her senior season.

The sophomore was the Catalyst for the Eagles’ offense, earning Commonwealth District setter of the year recognition.

A four-year starter for the Panthers, the Commonwealth defensive player of the year rolled up 352 digs, 240 kills and 57 service aces.

People are also reading…

The Cougars’ senior first-team all-district outside hitter amassed 246 kills, 84 digs and 40 service aces on the season.

Chosen as the Commonwealth District’s top libero, she provided stability for the Eagles all season.

The versatile first-team all-Commonwealth performer had 321 kills, 101 assists, 80 aces, 83 digs and 76 blocks for the Indians.

Rebecca Heim, King George: Four-year varsity player did a little of everything for the Foxes (157 digs, 143 kills, 43 aces).

Allie Lach, Riverbend: Junior had 253 kills and 197 digs for a Bears team poised to do big things next fall.

Peri Linterman, Riverbend: Sophomore had 205 kills, 56 aces and is already on Division I coaches’ radar.

Allison Newton, Spotsylvania: All-Battlefield senior posted 213 kills, 179 digs and 63 aces for the Knights.

Chloe Rose, Courtland: Senior setter had 456 assists, 197 digs, 82 aces and will play at Division II Doane (Neb.).

Allison Spittal, North Stafford: All-district sophomore outside hitter had 225 kills, 313 digs and 72 aces.

Maddie Wells, Massaponax: The senior setter doled out 844 assists to go along with 198 digs and 71 aces.

Morgan Bellmer, King George

Theresa Breckley, Culpeper

Autumn Brown, North Stafford

Lindsay Canty, North Stafford

Madison Carlile, King George

Jordan Carter, James Monroe

Carley Coghill, Massaponax

Hannah Dildine, Spotsylvania

Carolina Eastlake, Courtland

Makailah Ford, James Monroe

Kaley Haydon, Mountain View

Eva Kruzel, North Stafford

Iyana Seargeant, Courtland

Helena Sidebotham, Colonial Forge

Maya Tillman, North Stafford

Claire Wortman, Colonial Forge