Fall Academic All-Big Ten Honorees Announced
• Photo Roster of 2022 Fall Academic All-Big Ten Honorees
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference announced its 2022 Fall Academic All-Big Ten honorees on Thursday (Dec. 8), with 164 University of Michigan student-athletes garnering the recognition.
Criteria for making the Academic All-Big Ten team include being in at least their second academic year at their institution and maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
The breakdown of Michigan student-athletes on the list is 60 from football, 14 from volleyball, 16 from men’s cross country, 16 from Women’s cross country, 19 from men’s soccer, 16 from Women’s soccer and 23 from field hockey.
Michigan had four student-athletes with perfect 4.0 GPAs in Caylie McMahon (field hockey), Haley Hallgren (volleyball), Allison Jacobs (volleyball) and Samantha Hastie (women’s cross country).
The conference office also awards Academic All-Big Ten Distinction in the winter and spring seasons, and the Distinguished Scholar Award at the end of the academic year. Student-athletes eligible for the Distinguished Scholar Award must be letterwinners in at least their second year in residence at their institution. Qualifying student-athletes must have earned a GPA of 3.7 or higher for the current academic year, excluding summer school.
Men’s Cross Country (16)
Xander BlackSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Tom BradySr., Computer Science
Miles BrownSo., Movement Science
John FlorenceSo., Economics
Nick FosterSr., Economics
James GedrisSr., Business Administration
Anthony HancockJr., Mechanical Engineering
Michael HancockJr., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Cole Johnson5th, Mechanical Engineering
Henry JohnsonSo., Engineering
Jozef MeyersJr., Art and Design
It was RaymondJr., Computer Science
Thomas ShilgalisSr., Computer Science
Jack SpammerJr., Electrical Engineering
Zach StewartJr., Sport Management
Colton Yesney5th, Film, Television, and Media
Women’s Cross Country (16)
Eleni DaughtersGr., Public Policy MPP
Natalie DesarboSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Lauren FulcherSr., Information
Amber GallSr., Int Prac IH MH & Subst Abuse MSW
Katelynne HartJr., Biology, Health, & Society
Samantha HastieSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Catrin KoselkaSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Jesse Larson5th, Movement Science
Yasmine MansiSo., Business Administration
Gabby MichaelSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Lucy PeteeJr., Communication and Media
Aurora Rynda5th, Movement Science
Gabby SwiderGr., Design Science
Sam TranSr., Movement Science
Ericka VanderLendeSr., Applied Exercise Science
Kayla Windemuller5th, Applied Exercise Science
Field Hockey (23)
Katie Anderson5th, Psychology
Nina ApoolaSr., Psychology
Katie BegleySr., History
Bailey BowmanSr., Psychology
Serena BrimacombeJr., Molecular, Cell & Developmental Biology
Katelyn ClarkeJr., General Studies
Lora ClarkeJr., Communication and Media
Tina D’AnjoleGr., Masters of Management
Gillian DumontJr., Business Administration
Rosie HopeJr., Biopsych, Cognitive & Neuroscience
Kate McLaughlinJr., Communication and Media
Caylie McMahonSo., College of College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Pilar OliverosJr., Industrial & Operations Engineering
Kathryn Peterson5th, Neuroscience
Sarah PyrtekSr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience
Erin ReillyJr., Communication and Media
Alana RichardsonSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Anna Spieker5th, Ecology, Evolution & Biodiversity
Lindsey StaggJr., Communication and Media
Abby TamerSo., Applied Exercise Science
Claire TaylorSo., Engineering Undeclared
Emmy TranSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Anouk VeenJr., Neuroscience
Football (60)
Rhett AndersenGr., Real Estate Certificate
Raheem AndersonSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Trevor AndrewsSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Andrell AnthonySo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Christian BartholomewJr., General Studies
Josh BeethamSo., Education Sec Ed
by Christian BoivSo., Engineering: First Year
Tristan BoundsSo., Business Administration
Blake CorumJr., Sport Management
Greg CrippenSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Tommy DomanSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Henry DonohueSo., Applied Exercise Science
Tavierre DunlapSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Dominick GiudiceSo., Business Administration
German GreenGr., Unclassified
Louis HansenSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Jaylen HarrellJr., Sport Management
Mathew HarrisonSr., Business Administration
Ryan HayesGr., Unclassified
AJ HenningJr., Communication and Media
Matthew HibnerJr., Business Administration
Nikhai Hill-GreenJr., Sport Management
Joel HonigfordGr., Unclassified
Noah HowesSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Danny HughesSr., Communication and Media
Ike IwunnahSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
JD Johnson, Jr., General Studies BGS
Cornelius JohnsonSr., Communication and Media
Trent JonesSr., English
Caden KolesarSr., Communication and Media
Alexander LidbackSo., Mechanical Engineering
Joshua LutherSr., Computer Science
Jesse MaddenSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Andy MaddoxSr., Communication and Media
JJ McCarthySo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Tyler McLaurinSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Cade McNamaraGr., Unclassified / American Culture
Charlie MentzerSo., Biomedical Engineering
Joel MetzgerSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Jake MoodyGr., Real Estate Certificate / Sports Management
Mike MorrisSr., Communication and Media
RJ MotenJr., Psychology
Kalel MullingsJr., Business Administration
Hunter NeffJr., History
Peyton O’LearySo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Jalen PerryGr., Unclassified / Political Science
Brad RobbinsGr., Unclassified
Will RolappSr., Communication and Media
George RooksSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Carter SelzerGr., MM Ross / MVS Movement Science
Sam StaruchJr., Economics
Noah StewartJr., American Culture
Greg TarrJr., Sport Management
Joe TaylorSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Jake ThawJr., Business Administration
William WagnerSr., Mechanical Engineering
Davis WarrenSo., Business Administration
Julius WelschofGr., SW / Sociology Entrepreneurship Minor
Ryan ZimmermanJr., Business Administration
Zak ZinterJr., Sport Management
Men’s Soccer (19)
Moshtaba Al-HasnawiSr., Movement Science
Bryce BlevinsJr., Economics
Kevin BucaGr., Electrical & Computer Engineering
Jason BucknorSo., LSA Undeclared
Brennan CallowSr., Biomedical Engineering
Hayden EvansSo., Business Administration
Declan GaffneyGr., Sport Management
Michael LeonSo., LSA Undeclared
Cameron MartinSr., Economics
Daniel MasseyJr., Sport Management
Harrison PithersSr., Sport Management
Christian PulselliSr., Movement Science
Evan RasmussenSr., Information
Inaki RodriguezSr., Movement Science
Bode SaulJr., Sport Management
Ryan SchultzSr., Business Administration
Simon VasquezJr., Industrial & Operations Engineering
Ethan WoodJr., Business Administration
Uriel ZeitzSr., Political Science
Women’s Soccer (16)
Hannah BlakeSr., Communication and Media
Lauren BrideauSr., Industrial & Operations Engineering
Sarah BridenstineJr., Applied Exercise Science
Claire DawsonSr., Industrial & Operations Engineering
Meredith HaakensonGr., Master’s of Management
Avery KalittaSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Kacey LawrenceJr., Sport Management
Emily LeysonSr., Nursing
Syah MangatSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Katherine McElroySr., Business Administration
Izzy NinoGr., Pre-Medicine
Avery PetersSo., Biology, Health, & Society
Stephanie SparkowskiJr., Civil Engineering
Tamia TolbertSo., Business Administration
Dani WolfeSr., Elementary Education
Sammi WoodsJr., Psychology
Volleyball (14)
Amber BealsSr., Applied Exercise Science
Jacque BoneySo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Mira ChopraSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Maddi CuchranSo., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Maddie DowdSr., Data Science
Hannah GrantSr., Psychology
Haley HallgrenGr., Sport Management
Brooke HumphreyJr., General Studies
Allison JacobsJr., Communication and Media
Jenni LiuSr., Biomedical Engineering
Jess MruzikJr., Applied Exercise Science
Kendall Murray Jr., Communication and Media
May PertofskySr., General Studies
Jess RobinsonSr., Public Policy