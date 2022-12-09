Fall Academic All-Big Ten Honorees Announced

• Photo Roster of 2022 Fall Academic All-Big Ten Honorees

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference announced its 2022 Fall Academic All-Big Ten honorees on Thursday (Dec. 8), with 164 University of Michigan student-athletes garnering the recognition.

Criteria for making the Academic All-Big Ten team include being in at least their second academic year at their institution and maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

The breakdown of Michigan student-athletes on the list is 60 from football, 14 from volleyball, 16 from men’s cross country, 16 from Women’s cross country, 19 from men’s soccer, 16 from Women’s soccer and 23 from field hockey.

Michigan had four student-athletes with perfect 4.0 GPAs in Caylie McMahon (field hockey), Haley Hallgren (volleyball), Allison Jacobs (volleyball) and Samantha Hastie (women’s cross country).

The conference office also awards Academic All-Big Ten Distinction in the winter and spring seasons, and the Distinguished Scholar Award at the end of the academic year. Student-athletes eligible for the Distinguished Scholar Award must be letterwinners in at least their second year in residence at their institution. Qualifying student-athletes must have earned a GPA of 3.7 or higher for the current academic year, excluding summer school.

Men’s Cross Country (16)

Xander Black So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Tom Brady Sr., Computer Science

Miles Brown So., Movement Science

John Florence So., Economics

Nick Foster Sr., Economics

James Gedris Sr., Business Administration

Anthony Hancock Jr., Mechanical Engineering

Michael Hancock Jr., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Cole Johnson 5th, Mechanical Engineering

Henry Johnson So., Engineering

Jozef Meyers Jr., Art and Design

It was Raymond Jr., Computer Science

Thomas Shilgalis Sr., Computer Science

Jack Spammer Jr., Electrical Engineering

Zach Stewart Jr., Sport Management

Colton Yesney 5th, Film, Television, and Media

Women’s Cross Country (16)

Eleni Daughters Gr., Public Policy MPP

Natalie Desarbo So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Lauren Fulcher Sr., Information

Amber Gall Sr., Int Prac IH MH & Subst Abuse MSW

Katelynne Hart Jr., Biology, Health, & Society

Samantha Hastie So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Catrin Koselka So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Jesse Larson 5th, Movement Science

Yasmine Mansi So., Business Administration

Gabby Michael So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Lucy Petee Jr., Communication and Media

Aurora Rynda 5th, Movement Science

Gabby Swider Gr., Design Science

Sam Tran Sr., Movement Science

Ericka VanderLende Sr., Applied Exercise Science

Kayla Windemuller 5th, Applied Exercise Science

Field Hockey (23)

Katie Anderson 5th, Psychology

Nina Apoola Sr., Psychology

Katie Begley Sr., History

Bailey Bowman Sr., Psychology

Serena Brimacombe Jr., Molecular, Cell & Developmental Biology

Katelyn Clarke Jr., General Studies

Lora Clarke Jr., Communication and Media

Tina D’Anjole Gr., Masters of Management

Gillian Dumont Jr., Business Administration

Rosie Hope Jr., Biopsych, Cognitive & Neuroscience

Kate McLaughlin Jr., Communication and Media

Caylie McMahon So., College of College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Pilar Oliveros Jr., Industrial & Operations Engineering

Kathryn Peterson 5th, Neuroscience

Sarah Pyrtek Sr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience

Erin Reilly Jr., Communication and Media

Alana Richardson So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Anna Spieker 5th, Ecology, Evolution & Biodiversity

Lindsey Stagg Jr., Communication and Media

Abby Tamer So., Applied Exercise Science

Claire Taylor So., Engineering Undeclared

Emmy Tran So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Anouk Veen Jr., Neuroscience

Football (60)

Rhett Andersen Gr., Real Estate Certificate

Raheem Anderson So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Trevor Andrews So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Andrell Anthony So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Christian Bartholomew Jr., General Studies

Josh Beetham So., Education Sec Ed

by Christian Boiv So., Engineering: First Year

Tristan Bounds So., Business Administration

Blake Corum Jr., Sport Management

Greg Crippen So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Tommy Doman So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Henry Donohue So., Applied Exercise Science

Tavierre Dunlap So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Dominick Giudice So., Business Administration

German Green Gr., Unclassified

Louis Hansen So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Jaylen Harrell Jr., Sport Management

Mathew Harrison Sr., Business Administration

Ryan Hayes Gr., Unclassified

AJ Henning Jr., Communication and Media

Matthew Hibner Jr., Business Administration

Nikhai Hill-Green Jr., Sport Management

Joel Honigford Gr., Unclassified

Noah Howes So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Danny Hughes Sr., Communication and Media

Ike Iwunnah So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

JD Johnson, Jr., General Studies BGS

Cornelius Johnson Sr., Communication and Media

Trent Jones Sr., English

Caden Kolesar Sr., Communication and Media

Alexander Lidback So., Mechanical Engineering

Joshua Luther Sr., Computer Science

Jesse Madden So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Andy Maddox Sr., Communication and Media

JJ McCarthy So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Tyler McLaurin So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Cade McNamara Gr., Unclassified / American Culture

Charlie Mentzer So., Biomedical Engineering

Joel Metzger So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Jake Moody Gr., Real Estate Certificate / Sports Management

Mike Morris Sr., Communication and Media

RJ Moten Jr., Psychology

Kalel Mullings Jr., Business Administration

Hunter Neff Jr., History

Peyton O’Leary So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Jalen Perry Gr., Unclassified / Political Science

Brad Robbins Gr., Unclassified

Will Rolapp Sr., Communication and Media

George Rooks So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Carter Selzer Gr., MM Ross / MVS Movement Science

Sam Staruch Jr., Economics

Noah Stewart Jr., American Culture

Greg Tarr Jr., Sport Management

Joe Taylor So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Jake Thaw Jr., Business Administration

William Wagner Sr., Mechanical Engineering

Davis Warren So., Business Administration

Julius Welschof Gr., SW / Sociology Entrepreneurship Minor

Ryan Zimmerman Jr., Business Administration

Zak Zinter Jr., Sport Management

Men’s Soccer (19)

Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi Sr., Movement Science

Bryce Blevins Jr., Economics

Kevin Buca Gr., Electrical & Computer Engineering

Jason Bucknor So., LSA Undeclared

Brennan Callow Sr., Biomedical Engineering

Hayden Evans So., Business Administration

Declan Gaffney Gr., Sport Management

Michael Leon So., LSA Undeclared

Cameron Martin Sr., Economics

Daniel Massey Jr., Sport Management

Harrison Pithers Sr., Sport Management

Christian Pulselli Sr., Movement Science

Evan Rasmussen Sr., Information

Inaki Rodriguez Sr., Movement Science

Bode Saul Jr., Sport Management

Ryan Schultz Sr., Business Administration

Simon Vasquez Jr., Industrial & Operations Engineering

Ethan Wood Jr., Business Administration

Uriel Zeitz Sr., Political Science

Women’s Soccer (16)

Hannah Blake Sr., Communication and Media

Lauren Brideau Sr., Industrial & Operations Engineering

Sarah Bridenstine Jr., Applied Exercise Science

Claire Dawson Sr., Industrial & Operations Engineering

Meredith Haakenson Gr., Master’s of Management

Avery Kalitta So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Kacey Lawrence Jr., Sport Management

Emily Leyson Sr., Nursing

Syah Mangat So., College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Katherine McElroy Sr., Business Administration

Izzy Nino Gr., Pre-Medicine

Avery Peters So., Biology, Health, & Society

Stephanie Sparkowski Jr., Civil Engineering

Tamia Tolbert So., Business Administration

Dani Wolfe Sr., Elementary Education

Sammi Woods Jr., Psychology

Volleyball (14)