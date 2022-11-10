Falcons vs. Panthers player props, odds, Thursday Night Football picks: Kyle Pitts over 39.5 receiving yards

After Joe Mixon scored five touchdowns against Carolina last week, any running back who takes the field against the Panthers is likely to factor into NFL prop bets. In Week 10, it will be Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier as the Falcons host the Panthers on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 pm ET. Patterson has the best TNF prop odds to score a TD at +128, while Allgeier is at +220 per Caesars Sportsbook.

Marcus Mariota could very well find the end zone with his feet and he’s at +175 to score, while Carolina’s favored player is DJ Moore at +185. These teams combined for eight TDs when they played two weeks ago, so what’s in store for round two of Falcons vs. Panthers? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football, you need to see the Panthers vs. Falcons NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top NFL player prop bets for Panthers vs. Falcons

After simulating Falcons vs. Panthers 10,000 times and examining the dozens of NFL props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts goes over 39.5 receiving yards at a -115 payout. Amidst a changing offense that emphasizes the run more than the pass, Pitts has struggled in his sophomore season. He is averaging 35.6 receiving yards per game after posting 60.4 yards last year, but he had his best game of the year in Week 8 against Carolina. Last year’s No. 4 overall pick tied a season-high with five catches that went for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The 80 yards was Pitts’ second-most of the season as he showed glimpses of why many predicted a breakout year from him in the 2022 NFL season. That game also showed Carolina’s Vulnerability versus tight ends as Pitts was the clear focal point of Atlanta’s Offensive game plan. They led all Falcons players in targets, receptions and receiving yards in that game, and it came in the midst of tight ends posting impressive numbers against the Panthers as they have allowed an average of 59.7 receiving yards to starting tight ends over their last three games . The model projects Pitts to have 43 receiving yards on Thursday, giving value to the Over in this player prop bet. See more NFL props here.

