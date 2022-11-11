Falcons vs. Panthers live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

The Falcons and Panthers played one of the most entertaining games of the 2022 season when they last met less than two weeks ago. It might be wishful thinking to expect the same on Thursday night, but the NFC South has been a source of Chaos all season.

The Falcons are 4-5, although they trail the Buccaneers (4-5) by only a tiebreaker in the NFC South and even led the division for a week at 4-4 before their loss to the Chargers in Week 9.

Despite Entering the year with expectations of contending for the No. 1 pick, Atlanta has made a habit of playing competitive games. None were closer than the Week 8 Matchup with the Panthers, who nearly won on a Hail Mary touchdown from PJ Walker to DJ Moore before a series of miscues swung the game back to the Falcons in overtime.

Walker is starting again for Carolina (2-7), just days after he was benched for Baker Mayfield at halftime of an ugly loss in Cincinnati.

While the unheralded quarterback has made some big throws, including the touchdown to Moore, he was held to just nine yards in the first half against the Bengals. If he can’t show signs of life against a Shaky Falcons defense, Walker might run out of chances to keep his starting job.

Follow along as The Sporting News tracks live scoring updates and Highlights as Carolina hosts Atlanta on “Thursday Night Football.”

Falcons vs. Panthers score

1 2 3 4 F Falcons 0 – – – – Panthers 3 – – – –

Falcons vs. Panthers live updates, Highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

9:01 pm — A sack by Dee Alford and Arnold Ebiketie buries Walker and the Panthers. A promising drive for Carolina ends in a punt.

8:58 pm — A false start pushes the Panthers back to 2nd & 17. They’re going to need some more yards to have a comfortable field goal attempt.

8:54 pm — Another first down for Foreman. Carolina is inside the Falcons’ 30-yard line.

8:53 pm — The Panthers are well beyond midfield as they continue to feed Foreman the ball. Foreman is up to 45 yards on nine carries.

End of first quarter: Panthers 3, Falcons 0

8:47 p.m. — Panthers are moving the ball better than expected through a quarter, but still a long way to go on this drive if they want some points.

8:44 p.m. — Foreman bursts ahead for a first down. He played well against Atlanta the first time and looks like the focus of the Panthers’ offense early tonight.

8:41 p.m. — Back-to-back penalties on the Falcons. 3rd & 9 becomes 3rd & 19, and the next penalty is declined to force an Atlanta punt.

8:38 p.m. — Key 3rd & 9 coming here for Atlanta. A field goal from here would be more than 50 yards.

8:36 p.m. — The Falcons have shown a willingness to throw the ball early, a bit of a surprise given the weather and their style of offense.

8:35 p.m. — Damiere Byrd hauls in a pass over the middle for 19 yards. Falcons are past midfield for the first time.

8:34 p.m. — Cordarrelle Patterson was close to breaking free on the kickoff return…but he gets tripped up at the 34-yard line. Still, better field position than last time for Atlanta.

Panthers 3, Falcons 0

8:31 pm FIELD GOAL — Eddy Pineiro, whose struggles were a defining part of the last matchup between these two, barely knocks through a 46-yard field goal. Carolina strikes first.

See, sometimes FG doinks are good.#ATLvsCAR is Prime Video

8:29 p.m. — Walker takes a shot to the end zone and is VERY Lucky Darren Hall didn’t intercept it.

8:27 p.m. — PJ Walker starts strong with a 20-yard completion to DJ Moore. The Falcons could’ve used AJ Terrell on that one.

8:26 p.m. — The Panthers’ first four plays: Foreman, Foreman, Foreman, Foreman. Looks like D’Onta Foreman will be running the ball often tonight.

8:21 p.m. — Tyler Allgeier gets dumped behind the line of scrimmage to end the Falcons’ drive. Carolina will get the ball for the first time tonight.

8:19 p.m. — A little bit of a shaky start to the Falcons’ drive with another penalty, but a pass to Kyle Pitts covers a first down. Pitts has been targeted twice early.

8:15 p.m. — We’re on the way! The Panthers kick off to Cordarrelle Patterson, whose return to the 27-yard line is knocked back 10 yards by a holding penalty.

8:09 p.m. — How about these Panthers helmets? The NFL’s relaxed helmet rule is the gift that keeps on giving.

8:07 pm — PJ Walker played well against the Falcons in Week 9, but he threw for only nine yards in a half before getting benched last weekend. It’s fair to say he’s playing for his job tonight.

7:46 pm — This was the best pregame story: Falcons OT Jake Matthews traveled back to Atlanta for the birth of his son today and returned in time for tonight’s game. He’s active and set to start.

#Falcons LT and new dad Jake Matthews has arrived. pic.twitter.com/mPvUYSbG1h — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 10, 2022

7:40 p.m. — It’s a wet, Breezy night in Charlotte, but by all accounts the conditions aren’t as ugly as they could’ve been. North Carolina is feeling the early effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Keep an eye on the Kickers if the wind Picks up…

Falcons vs. Panthers start time

Date: Thursday, Nov. 10

Thursday, Nov. 10 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Falcons vs. Panthers will kick off at 8:15 pm ET. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

What channel is Falcons vs. Panthers on?

TV channel (Atlanta) : WAGA

: WAGA TV channel (Carolina) : WSOC

: WSOC Live stream: Amazon Prime Video (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Like other “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts, Falcons vs. Panthers will be live streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will be on the call in Charlotte.

Those watching from Canada can tune in with DAZN, which features every NFL game.