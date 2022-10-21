Falcons’ season ends in loss to Defending district champ Tallmadge – Morning Journal

Eighth seed Firelands knew it had its hands full against ninth-seeded Tallmadge, the defending district champs.

In the Division II Tallmadge Sectional final, the Falcons fell to the Blue Devils in three sets to end their season.

“It was definitely an off-day (for us). I am not sure if it was a long season, or a little bit of nerves. I think that (the cause) could have been a little bit of both,” said Firelands Coach Mason Cooley. “We have a lot of young girls in some key positions too. So they could have felt some of the pressure.”

Tallmadge won, 25-17, 25-12, 25-8, to advance to a district semifinal to play third seed Bay on Oct. 26. The game will be played on the Blue Devils’ home court.

Firelands quickly trailed Tallmadge in the first set. The Blue Devils got to an 8-3 lead that grew to 14-6.

The recipe for their fast start was their aggressive serving that Firelands wasn’t used to seeing.

“(Tallmadge) was consistent with their serves and passing is something that we have been focusing on all season. We are really young in that area. It takes a while for the form and stuff to kick in to where it is natural for you, not having to think about it,” said Cooley.

Firelands tried to grab momentum, but Tallmadge would take it right back to stop anything to build-up. Following a 4-0 run in the first set to trail 17-12, the Blue Devils went on a 6-0 run themselves to put themselves in position to take the set and 1-0 lead.

Firelands’ presence at the net was a bright spot, with eight team block kills. Firelands’ outside hitter Lexi Mack finished with eight kills and five blocks on the night. Senior teammate Lauren Valerius finished with five kills herself with a block.

Firelands concluded their season 20-4, Tallmadge improved to 15-7 on the season.

This was Cooley’s first year as the Falcons’ head coach, with a new implemented system for the team to learn.

With a new Coach and system, Firelands dominated their regular-season schedule and within the conference dropping only two total sets in their undefeated Lorain County League season. Firelands won their second LC8 Championship and first as Sole champs.

“As a season, I am very proud of them. They have done a great job. They have learned and I hope they can just take this success into next year,” said Cooley.