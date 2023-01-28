Falcons hire Ryan Nielsen: Who is the new defensive coordinator and what’s next?

LAS VEGAS — Eighteen months ago, Dennis Allen was already worried about losing Ryan Nielsen.

Allen was New Orleans’ defensive Coordinator at the time, and he managed to keep his defensive line Coach through the 2022 season, Allen’s first year as head Coach of the Saints, but the day he worried about finally came Friday when Falcons head Coach Arthur Smith Hired Nielsen to be Atlanta’s new defensive coordinator.

“Look, I want to Hang on to him as long as I can, but I know that’s going to be hard to do,” Allen told The Athletic in 2021. “There’s always that thought that you want your guys to be able to move up the ladder and get those opportunities.”

Nielsen’s opportunity came Friday. The Saints hired Nielsen as defensive line coach in 2017, giving him his first NFL job after a college career that included stops at Ole Miss, Tennessee-Martin, Northern Illinois and North Carolina State.

Nielsen also Interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings in this hiring cycle, and Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune in New Orleans reported Friday that former New Orleans head Coach Sean Payton had targeted Nielsen as a possible member of his coaching staff if he lands another job this offseason.

The Falcons coaching staff is in Las Vegas this week coaching the East team in the East-West Shrine Game, but Nielsen is not expected to join them in an official capacity. Smith was not available for comment Friday.

Atlanta will be Nielsen’s first job calling plays in the NFL, but that feels like a risk worth taking for Smith. Since hiring Nielsen, the Saints are second in the NFL in sacks (281) and have finished in the top four in the NFL in rushing yards four times, according to TruMedia.

The Falcons could use a boost in both areas. They finished 31st in the NFL in quarterback pressure percentage (25.8 percent) this season, and their problems in pass rush go back much further than that. In the last five seasons, only the Raiders have fewer sacks than the Falcons’ 133. They were 23rd in the league in rushing yards allowed per game last season (130.2).

Nielsen was hired to replace Dean Pees, who retired in January after coordinating the Falcons defense for two seasons. Pees gave an impassioned speech before the 2022 season about changing Atlanta’s history of mediocre defense.

“We’re changing the culture around this dadgum place,” Pees said. “It’s not going to be average. It’s not going to be bottom half of the league like it’s been 15 of the last 20 years. Sick of that crap.”

When he retired, Pees pointed out that Atlanta was a top-10 defense when measured by yards per game (314.4) and yards per play (5.14) allowed in the final half of the 2022 season.

Nielsen will need to build on that momentum. After his hiring, the Falcons announced that they fired defensive line Coach Gary Emmanuel, outside linebackers Coach Ted Monachino and secondary Coach Jon Hoke. Nielsen will be heavily involved in determining who fills those positions.

On top of bringing in new coaches, Nielsen could be the key to helping bring in new players. The Saints employed two players last year who are now free agents and play positions of need for Atlanta — defensive end Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle David Onyemata. Davenport could command more than $20 million annually on the free-agent market, and Onyemata might be in the $10 million range, but the Falcons have enough cap space (at least $70 million) to afford one or even both if so inclined.

New Orleans used a base 4-3 defense last season while the Falcons’ base under Pees was a 3-4. Before he made the hire, Smith said that his new defensive coordinator would have to be “flexible” and comfortable playing out of either formation.

Under Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot, the Falcons have focused on adding players who can play multiple roles. The hiring of Nielsen could mean that outside linebackers such as Lorenzo Carter (if he re-signs), Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone will have to get comfortable playing on the end of the line of scrimmage more than they did under Pees.

Those three and the rest of the Falcons will have to adjust to a different coaching style, too.

“His coaching style is pretty much hardcore,” Saints defensive end Carl Granderson told The Athletic in 2021. “He focuses and is big on technique and effort. They coach pretty hard. He wants us to be big, nasty (defensive) linemen so we can play out there and destroy people. His coaching style has come a long way. It’s hardcore. In college at Wyoming, I had another coach that was just similar to it. So I’m used to it. You have to have tough skin in order to play D-line for the New Orleans Saints.”

Now, it looks like you’ll need tough skin to play anywhere on defense for the Falcons.

