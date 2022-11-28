Falcons’ goal-line call backfires in their latest gut-punch loss

LANDOVER, Md. — Falcons Coach Arthur Smith prides himself on stripping emotion out of his job as much as possible. It had to be harder than usual Sunday.

The Falcons fell 19-13 to Washington in FedEx Field after Marcus Mariota’s second-and-goal pass from the 4-yard line was tipped by defensive tackle Daron Payne and intercepted by diving cornerback Kendall Fuller with 58 seconds remaining. It was Atlanta’s third loss in the past four games, the third time in that stretch that Smith’s offense has failed to top 17 points and the fifth time this season the Falcons have lost a one-possession game.

“The easy thing to do is look for some kind of excuse,” a stoic Smith said afterwards. “At the end of the day, that’s what you live with as a play caller. They tipped the ball. Yeah, sure, you go back and replay a lot of things that led up to it, this, that and whatever. You have to be as objective as you can be, and that’s what we pride ourselves on. Unfortunately, we came up short, and you look at those decisions.”

The pass was intended for running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who appeared to be open but never got a chance to get his hands on the ball because Payne, who was engaged with right guard Chris Lindstrom at the time, reached out his left hand and knocked the ball into the air.

“Liked the look. The result is not what you’re looking for,” Smith said. “Hats off to their D-line. It wasn’t like they tipped a lot of balls today and didn’t really get a lot of pressure, but they made one more play than we did. That’s part of coaching in the NFL. You have to be ready to make the calls. Give Washington credit, they made the play.”

Mariota, who was 15-for-25 passing for 174 yards, said he liked the play call when it came in from the sideline.

“CP was open,” the quarterback said. “It’s tough. You’re keeping your eyes downfield, you’re going through your progression and your reading. Sometimes you can kind of feel Defenders in your face, but it’s hard to say you’re really thinking about that in the moment.”

The thought that immediately popped into running back Tyler Allgeier’s head was Super Bowl XLIX, when the Seattle Seahawks threw an interception from the 1-yard line and lost to the New England Patriots.

“It’s so unfortunate. It hurts,” said Allgeier, who led the Falcons with 54 rushing yards on 11 carries. “What are the odds? It can go both ways, run or pass. It’s just unfortunate that it got tipped.”

The Falcons (5-7) averaged 5.8 yards per rush against Washington.

“We had control,” center Drew Dalman said. “We were in the driver’s seat.”

Dalman did not second-guess the call, though.

“That’s not my job to even consider anything like that,” he said. “We have a lot of coaches who are really talented, watch a lot of film, more film than we do and know what to do, and we trust them 100 percent. Whatever the call is, we’re going to run it to the best of our ability.”

The play ended an 80-yard drive that until that moment was Atlanta’s most promising of the day. The Falcons’ three previous second-half drives had totaled only 51 yards.

Atlanta’s defense stopped the Commanders’ next possession on three plays, forcing Washington to punt with 44 seconds remaining, but Falcons outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji was flagged for running into the kicker after just missing a block. The penalty gave the Commanders a game-ending first down.

“I felt like I had a chance to block it, and at the end of the day I didn’t block it. It was a penalty,” Ogundeji said. “The game happens fast. As soon as you see it, you feel like you’ve got it and go, ‘Oh, yeah, oh, yeah,’ and then ‘Oh, s—.’”

Atlanta is 4-5 in one-possession games this season after going 7-2 in those situations last season.

“It’s tough to give you one answer or what exactly it is,” Offensive lineman Jake Matthews said when asked about that disparity. “We have the ability. We have proven it. I do not know. Sorry, man.”

Atlanta remains within a half-game of the NFC South lead thanks to Tampa Bay’s 23-17 overtime loss to Cleveland.

“That’s nice, but at the same time, I’ve been in this league long enough to know, you don’t want others to control your destiny,” Mariota said. “You want to take care of business. Unfortunately, we left one out there today.”

Mariota had six carries for 49 yards. Smith called his quarterback’s play “pretty solid” after the game.

“Ran the ball pretty well, made some big-time plays, came up short,” Smith said. “Lot of things to dissect when you lose.”

Since Week 9, Atlanta is 31st in the NFL in passing yards per game (140.8). Being without tight end Kyle Pitts, who was placed on injured reserve this week because of an MCL injury, didn’t help.

“It’s tough without Kyle,” Mariota said. “He’s just an unbelievable player, and I thought multiple guys kind of stepped up into that role.”

Wide receiver Drake London wasn’t one of them. The rookie had his second straight game with fewer than five targets and finished with two catches for 29 yards. London hasn’t topped 40 receiving yards in a game since Week 3.

Olamide Zaccheaus, with five catches for 91 yards, was the Falcons’ leading receiver.

“It’s always going to sting, but we’ll get back to work and try to correct things and come out swinging,” Smith said. “We’ve got a big one next week.”

The Commanders (7-5) came into the game as the NFL’s leader in time of possession and continued that trend by holding the ball for more than 33 minutes, thanks Mostly to the first 100-yard game of Brian Robinson Jr.’s career . The Commanders rookie, who was shot twice in the leg during a robbery attempt in August, had 18 carries for 105 yards.

Atlanta has given up an average of 189.3 rushing yards in the past three games.

“It’s the way the game goes,” Matthews said. “We have to control what we can. When the chances come up, we have to make plays. It always comes down to executing in all three phases. Defense Picks the offense up at times. Offense Picks up the defense. Special teams do the same thing. We just didn’t do that today. We had our shot. We could be having a different conversation right now. We just have to bounce back from it and get ready for next week.”

