Falcon Soccer Opens Western Athletic Conference Slate at UNLV, Utah Tech

MATCH 08: Air Force (1-4-2) at UNLV (1-3-4)

11:30 a.m. PT, Friday, Sept. 30

Peter Johann Memorial Field – Las Vegas, Nevada

MATCH 09: Air Force at Utah Tech

1:30 p.m. MT, Sunday, Oct. 2

Greater Zion Stadium – St. George Utah

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The Falcons are on the road again to open the Western Athletic Conference Slate and close out a three-game road stint against UNLV on September 30, and Utah Tech on October 2. Action at Johann Memorial Field in Las Vegas is slated for 11:30 am PT. Air Force kicks off against Utah Tech at 1:30 pm MT in St. George.

THE SERIES

The Falcons will meet with UNLV for the 44th time in program history. Air Force leads the all-time series, 23-16-4. In the last 12 meetings, the Falcons are 8-3-2 against the Rebels. UNLV has not beaten the Falcons at USAFA since 2003—Air Force is 10-0-1 against UNLV in the last 11 meetings at the Academy. The Rebels’ last win against Air Force was the WAC Championship match in 2016.

In last season’s meeting, Air Force rallied from an early deficit to beat UNLV, 3-1.

The Falcons and Bison will be meeting for the third time in program history with Air Force holding both victories in the two-match series. Utah Tech has yet to score a goal against the Falcons. Last time the teams met in St. George, Air Force blanked the Western Athletic Conference newcomers, 4-0, in their Division I debut at Greater Zion Stadium. Last season, Air Force pushed pass Dixie State, 2-0, at USAFA.

LAST TIME OUT

Air Force came out on top against a tough San Francisco team, 1-0, Sunday afternoon (Sept. 25) at Negoesco Stadium. The Falcons battled to their first win of the season while handing the Dons (6-1-2) their first loss.

Much credit is due to the Air Force defense, anchored by Tyler Johnson and London Aghedo , as they held the high-powered USF offense scoreless for the first time this season. The Dons had 19 goals and four shutout wins under their belt heading into the match.

The Falcons and Dons played a scoreless first half, taking five and four shots, respectively. The eventual game-winning Strike came in the 74th minute as Remi Smith chipped a pass to AF scoring leader Thaddaeus Dewing in stride, meeting the ball in the air for the header finish. Dewing has five goals to his credit this season while Smith tallied his second assist.

UP NEXT

The Falcons finally return home to Cadet Soccer Stadium to host a pair of WAC matches over the weekend. On Friday (Oct. 7), Air Force hosts WAC front-runners California Baptist at 6 pm On Sunday (Oct. 9), AF takes on Utah Valley at 1 pm

AROUND THE WAC

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST LEADS THE WAC INTO CONFERENCE ACTION

The upcoming host of the 2022 WAC Men’s Soccer Championship, California Baptist has enjoyed the best start among all league members with a 4-3-1 (.563) effort in nonconference play to begin the season. Of note, the Lancers remain an unbeaten 4-0-1 in true home matches. Other teams above .500 in nonconference were Houston Christian (4-3-2, .556) and San José State (3-3-1, .500).

HOUSTON CHRISTIAN WITH THREE-MATCH WINNING STREAK ENTERING WAC PLAY

Houston Christian has utilized a three-match winning streak to build momentum Entering the WAC conference schedule, outscoring opponents in those victories by a 14-0 cumulative goal count. The Huskies are the WAC leader with 23 goals, 2.6 goals per match, 69 points and 7.7 points per match as of Sept. 27. Houston Christian striker Bryant Farkarlun is the conference leader with six goals, five assists and 17 points in eight non-conference matches.

FARKARLU SECOND IN THE NATION IN SCORING

WAC leading scorer Bryant Farkarlun from Houston Christian checked in second nationally in the latest NCAA Division I statistics report from Sept. 25. Farkarlun’s 17 points trailed only the 20 points of Cal State Fullerton’s Sebastian Cruz. As a team, Houston Christian ranked eighth in the country in total goals (23), total assists (23) and total points (69).

AIR FORCE EARNS HARD-FOUGHT FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON

With a pair of key draws over its first six starts against the third-toughest schedule in DI men’s soccer, Air Force broke through with its first win of 2022 in a 1-0 decision at previously 6-0-2 San Francisco on Sept. 25.

THE ‘SECOND SEASON’ BEGINS THIS WEEKEND

WAC conference play officially kicks off this weekend with eight scheduled league matches, highlighted by Defending conference tournament Champion Seattle U hosting UTRGV at 7 pm on Sept. 30 and Houston Christian at 1:30 pm on Oct. 2. Defending regular-season Champion Grand Canyon travels to Utah Tech for a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 30 and a 7 pm Showdown at UNLV to cap the weekend on Oct. 2.