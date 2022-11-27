“Fake Humble”: NBA Twitter Furious at $228 Million Star After Bold Challenge to Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Magic Johnson

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a doting father to his two sons. So much so that, he believes that this team of 3 can win against another team of 3. He posted two photos of him and his children playing on the court. They wrote a challenge along with it. The Milwaukee Bucks player claimed they could play against the three legends: Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Shaquille O’Neal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although Giannis, who earlier in December 2020 signed a $228m extension, posted it with a bunch of Laughing emojis to indicate that this challenge was supposed to be taken with a pinch of salt, fans trolled him on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans were unimpressed with his post and many believed that it was damage control from Giannis’ side. A week ago, he was shaken out of his “humble” image. The Greek Freak had gotten annoyed with the Wells Fargo staff on the court, who was working with a ladder. They eventually pushed it away, causing it to fall to the ground.

One fan wrote that he was “fake humble”. His bold challenge to the trio could also suggest (at least to some) that Giannis and the kids hold a chance.

Can Giannis take on Michael Jordan, Magic, and Shaq?

Michael Jordan is arguably the GOAT of basketball. Shaquille O’Neal redefined the physical prowess of the game. And Magic Johnson is renowned for being one of the best point guards.

The Bulls’ Michael Jordan drives to the basket as teammate Dennis Rodman and the Clippers’ Loy Vaught(left) look on during a game at Sports Arena earlier this season. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Even without accounting for the numerous accomplishments of both Magic and Shaq, Michael Jordan’s illustrious career has been aspirational on its own. He has set the records and pushed the goalpost. He has had six championships to his name and he is still synonymous with the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bleacher Report said it best, “To follow in the footsteps of MJ was the Ultimate aspiration and a lingering Curse“.

But is Giannis’ claim far-fetched?

The Milwaukee Bucks player’s claim can probably still hold water since he has led his team to have a second-best record. The Bucks are standing at a 13-5 record, just shy of the Boston Celtics’ 15-4 league-best. And his kids do have the basketball bug in them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, and Other NBA Stars Who Have Made Dazzling Hollywood Appearances

Who’s to say they aren’t basketball legends in the making?