Faith Wiseman joins the 2024 recruiting class

Faith Wiseman has dreamed of playing basketball for Indiana University since she was 10 years old.

The Indian Creek junior grew up going to Women’s and men’s games at Assembly Hall, proudly wearing the candy-striped pants. She recalls taking a photo with guard Grace Berger — a fifth-year senior and one of the program’s all-time winningest players — as a middle schooler, then getting to know her as a high schooler during Camps and visits to campus over the summer.

Wiseman won’t get to play alongside Berger, but after committing to IU over the weekend, she will be sporting those red-and-white striped warm-ups and fulfilling her dream.

“Getting to know the coaches and players over the past couple months — they’re so loving and they made me feel part of the family,” said Wiseman, who averaged 12.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 blocks last season. “Also, they’re obviously really successful in academics and athletics, which was a big part. I love the campus and the whole atmosphere (of the program)… It felt like the perfect fit for me.”

