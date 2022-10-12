Faith Wiseman joins the 2024 recruiting class

Faith Wiseman has dreamed of playing basketball for Indiana University since she was 10 years old.

The Indian Creek junior grew up going to Women’s and men’s games at Assembly Hall, proudly wearing the candy-striped pants. She recalls taking a photo with guard Grace Berger — a fifth-year senior and one of the program’s all-time winningest players — as a middle schooler, then getting to know her as a high schooler during Camps and visits to campus over the summer.

Wiseman won’t get to play alongside Berger, but after committing to IU over the weekend, she will be sporting those red-and-white striped warm-ups and fulfilling her dream.

“Getting to know the coaches and players over the past couple months — they’re so loving and they made me feel part of the family,” said Wiseman, who averaged 12.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 blocks last season. “Also, they’re obviously really successful in academics and athletics, which was a big part. I love the campus and the whole atmosphere (of the program)… It felt like the perfect fit for me.”

Wiseman’s commitment ends a whirlwind of an offseason.

A 6-4 wing and the fourth-ranked 2024 Recruit statewide (Prep Girls Hoops), her recruiting stock skyrocketed in May during the first major AAU tournament of the season. Coaches were finally able to see Wiseman, who was not only coming off a strong sophomore season, but had also “grown into her body” and showcased her development as a player.

After garnering little attention following her freshman season, Wiseman admits the sudden “explosion” in her recruitment was “a little overwhelming” initially, but once she was able to catch up and get everything organized, the process became significantly more enjoyable.

When it was all said and done, Wiseman had collected 22 offers, a list including Butler, Purdue, Belmont, Dayton, Iowa, Maryland, Villanova and Wisconsin.

“I was in shock (at first), but it was just so much fun,” said Wiseman, who set a school record with 24 rebounds in mid-November. “I’m just so blessed with it all.”

With an older brother who moved six hours away for college — “I got to see him going through that, all the driving he’s done and how much less he’s able to visit” — Wiseman knew she wanted to stay closer to home and planned her visits accordingly, taking trips to Ball State, Butler, Dayton, Iowa and Purdue.

“My family is so supportive and they would obviously get to a lot more games if I was close,” she said. “I took the Iowa visit and they’re farther away, so it was good to see the distance and explore other options, but in the end, I wanted to stay closer to home.”

Although she explored her options, Indiana was always atop Wiseman’s list. The Hoosiers were her favorite growing up, and having a chance to familiarize herself with the coaches and players further solidified her decision.

IU offered during Wiseman’s visit in July and a couple months later, she made her commitment.

“It feels amazing (to have committed). It’s a lot of excitement and honestly, a little relief. I’m really pumped about it,” said Wiseman, who also stars with the volleyball team. “It’s so much fun to be part of the Hoosier family now.”

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen.