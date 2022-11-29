Fairwinds Golf Course Hosts Night Golf Tournament for United Way This Saturday, December 3

St. Lucie County – Tuesday November 29, 2022: Fairwinds Golf Course and the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners will be hosting the 4th Annual Night Golf Tournament is Saturday, Dec. 3, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting local families through the United Way of St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties.

The United Way is facing an unprecedented challenge of providing assistance to residents struggling in our community. All net proceeds raised from this event will stay in St. Lucie County in order to provide financial assistance to our Neighbors who rely on essential services daily.

With Blue Sky Communities serving as the title sponsor, this unique night golf tournament gives players the chance to hit glow-in-the-dark balls under a moonlit sky. Teams are sure to fill up quickly, but hole sponsors as well as other donations are needed to make sure this event raises the necessary funds to help those in need.

Sponsorships start as low as $100. Foursome sponsorships are $400. For information about sponsoring or donating raffle items, please contact: Jennifer Hance at 772-462-2376, Joy Hawthorne at 772-462-2837 or Denise Helms at 772-464-5300 ext. 102 or [email protected]

Participants can register online at https://www.uwslo.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=114.

Located at 4400 Fairwinds Drive off US 1 in northern Fort Pierce, Fairwinds Golf Course is an award-winning public course managed by St. Lucie County’s Parks and Recreation Department.