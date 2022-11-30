Fairmount Center for the Arts student Dancers to perform at state tree lighting – News-Herald

Student Dancers from Fairmount Center for the Arts have been selected to represent Northeast Ohio at the annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting Dec. 1 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

The free public event starting at 5:30 pm will offer performances, craft activities, refreshments, a visit from Santa and more.

“We are thrilled to have been selected again by Ohio Dance to perform as part of the state tree lighting ceremony,” Fairmount Center Executive Director Elizabeth Bolander stated in a news release. “It is fitting that we will have this opportunity to have our Dancers shine on stage on the same day we celebrate the founding of Fairmount Center for the Arts 51 years ago.”

Fairmount’s two student dance groups, Fairmount Dance Company and Hip Hop Crew, will both perform.

Fairmount Dance Company, led by Kate Webb Berk, will perform a dance to “Sleigh Ride” and “Winter Wonderland.” Brooke Misch will perform a Solo as part of “Winter Wonderland.”

The other Fairmount Dance Company performers are Elise Champ, Lillie Fisherman, Cora Hensel, Nynka Pierce, Madelyn Foerster, Mikayla Gainor, Ray Hederstrom, Shelby Spence, Sophie Valentine and Colleen Weden.

Hip Hop Crew, led by Ryan Rosinski, will dance to “Money,” by various artists. The Hip Hop Crew performers are Cora Duxbury, June Dunlap, Arianna Blanton, Rowan Jerina, Clara Thrush, Hannah Thirion, Addison Sprenger, Gwen Randau and Ella Mcdougall.