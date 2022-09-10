Fairmont State University Performing and Community Arts announces lineup for the Fall 2022 season

Fairmont State University’s Performing and Community Arts program has announced its fall 2022 performance schedule. In addition to the five large-scale performances, children and adults can join in and explore the performing and visual arts this fall through various community opportunities.

Fall 2022 community opportunities include: Academy for the Arts fall classes begin on September 5. The Academy offers classes and private lessons for all ages in musical theater, acting, dance, music, voice, and art. In addition, the Community Choir at Fairmont State is seeking new members this season; all are welcome to join the first rehearsal on September 13 at 7:00 pm. Finally, auditions for this year’s Town and Gown Christmas play will be held October 4-5. All events take place on the Fairmont State Campus in Wallman Hall.

The Fall 2022 season performances are as follows:

September 29 – October 1, 7:30 pm and October 2, 2:00 pm, The Masquers Fall Production of “All in the Timing” in Wallman Hall Theatre.

October 27, 7:00 pm community arts concert “Doing What We Do Best” kicks off Fairmont State’s annual Day of Giving in Wallman Hall theater.

November 3, 7:30 pm, The Black Diamond Philharmonic performs in concert in the Wallman Hall Theatre.

November 11, 7:30 pm, the Collegiate Choir performs the Fall Collegiate Choir Concert in the Wallman Hall theater.

December 8-11, the Town and Gown Players present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” in Wallman Hall Theatre.

“We are excited to announce our first full season of community-based performing arts, visual arts, performances, and community opportunities on the Fairmont State Campus.” Said Leigh Anne Riley, Director of Performing Arts Outreach & Development. “This season is about coming together celebrating the arts and continuing to build interactions between the arts communities on the Fairmont State Campus and within greater North Central West Virginia.”

“Performing and visual arts opportunities are still numerous at Fairmont State University. The Academy for the Arts, Community Arts Program, Town and Gown Players, The Masquers student organization, and Community Choir are beacons of Outreach and creativity on our campus,” said Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Christopher Kast. “Community Outreach and integration are integral to Fairmont State’s longstanding mission and the cultural and social development of the region. The community Outreach through these programs impacts the lives of the people in our region, whether it is attending a performance, taking a class through the Academy, or participating in one of our annual productions, these programs are integral to our student body and the greater Fairmont community.”

Many of the events this Fall season are free to the public; additional information can be found on the Fairmont State Community Arts Facebook Page @FairmontStateAcademyfortheArts and at fairmontstate.edu/collegeofliberalarts/community-arts.