Fairless Attacker Gracie Ashton scored her 150th career goal Saturday

AREA ROUNDUP

GIRLS SOCCER

Ashton reaches 150 career goals

Fairless senior Gracie Ashton recorded her 150th career goal in a 5-1 win over Brooklyn. Ashton began the day with 149 goals and scored four goals to push her career total to 153. Ashton has scored 36 goals on the season.

AREA BOX SCORES

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Stark County Championships

Team standings

1, Marlington 53; 2, Jackson 66; 3, GlenOak 75; 4, Perry 106; 5, Hoover 110; 6, Minerva 164; 7, East Canton 210; 8, Lake 259; 9, Fairless 303; 10, Northwest 310; 11, Louisville 318; 12, McKinley 329; 13, Central Catholic 359; 14, Tuslaw 399; 15, Alliance 433; 16, Canton South 456; 17, Sandy Valley 481; 18, Massillon 549; 19, Lake Center Christian 563.

Top individual finishers

1, Rice (GO) 15:06.19; 2, Cernansky (Mar) 15:30.69; 3, Zuckett (J) 15:38.81; 4, Holland (EC) 15:41.91; 5, Con. Reed (P) 15:48.46; 6, Young (GO) 15:48.47; 7, Minor (Mar) 15:51.22; 8, Ilg (J) 16:02.13; 9, Hill (P) 16:02.94; 10, Johnson (H) 16:08.78; 11, Nicholls (Mar) 16:12.38; 12, Rettig (Min) 16:13.64; 13, Citino (Mar) 16:19.22; 14, Prato (J) 16:22.09; 15, Coo. Reed (P) 16:23.85; 16, Craig (H) 16:26.06; 17, Medina (H) 16:27.36; 18, Ball (J) 16:29.56; 19, Brown (Lou) 16:35.57; 20, Boyce (Mar) 16:37.27.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Stark County Championships

Team standings

1, Minerva 61; 2, Lake 86; 3, Jackson 101; 4, GlenOak 116; 5, Hoover 171; 6, Perry 178; 7, Sandy Valley 187; 8, Marlington 196; 9, Northwest 227; 10, Louisville 293; 11, East Canton 316; 12, Central Catholic 327; 13, Tuslaw 344; 14, Lake Center Christian 347; 15, Canton South 378.

Top individual finishers

1, Scheffler (Lake) 18:23.36; 2, Graham (Mar) 18:37.60; 3, Hoffee (Min) 18:58.74; 4, Meyer (Lou) 19:13.26; 5, Begert (NW) 19:17.43; 6, Wade (EC) 19:20.85; 7, Salem (GO) 19:24.50; 8, Zagst (J) 19:27.94; 9, Cross (Lake) 19:45.55; 10, Householder (P) 19:49.51; 11, Hopple (Min) 19:56.48; 12, Tzouloufis (GO) 20:04.11; 13, K. Crissman (Min) 20:16.44; 14, Miller (H) 20:20.91; 15, H. Ison (Min) 20:26.30; 16, Evanish (Lake) 20:30.71; 17, Degenhard (J) 20:36.21; 18, Palosi (P) 20:42.52; 19, A. Crissman (Min) 20:42.95; 20, Pfeffer (SV) 20:46.34.

BOYS SOCCER

Brunswick 3, GlenOak 0

Goals: Horner (B) 2, Lord (B). Assists: Butler (B), Lord (B). Clay: Valore (B) 2, Mancini (B) 1, Richards (GO) 1, Weimer (GO) 1. Shots: Brunswick 5-3. Corner kicks: GlenOak 4-3. Halftime: Brunswick 1-0. Records: GlenOak 5-5-3, Brunswick 7-5.

Carrollton 10, West Holmes 0

Goals: Pesta (C) 3, Koman (C) 2, Petrangeli (C), Bennett (C), Rosenberger (C), Warner (C), McClelland (C). Assists: Koman (C), McClelland (C), Nance (C), Bennett (C). Clay: Dorsey (C) 14. Halftime: Carrollton 4-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

Jackson 2, Wadsworth 0

Goals: Adams (J), Niemi (J). Assists: Maghes (J). Clay: Craig (W) 9, Rozmajzl (J) 7. Shot on goal: Jackson 11-7. Corner kicks: Jackson 3-2. Halftime: 0-0. Records: Jackson 7-3-2, Wadsworth 5-8-1.

Fairless 5, Brooklyn 1

Goals: Ashton (F) 4, Brown (F), Gasper (B). Assists: S. Snavely (F) 2, Seibert (F), Cox (F). Clay: Treska (B) 12, Seward (F) 7. Shots: Fairless 17-9. Halftime: Fairless 3-0. Records: Fairless 7-3-2.

Louisville 4, Mansfield Christian 1

Goals: Allan (L) 2, Bush (L), Schillig (L). Assists: Heckman (L). Clay: Henderhan 3.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

St. Vincent-St. Mary 21-25-22-25-15, McKinley 25-8-25-15-10

Top servers: Dabney (M) 16 points, 3 aces. Kill leaders: Blakely (M) 16. Assists leaders: Wilder (M) 15. Defensive leaders: Blakely (M) 8 digs, 3 blocks.

Lake 25-25-25, Cuyahoga Falls 5-6-8

Top servers: Isroff (L) 9 aces. Kill leaders: Isroff (L) 9. Assists leaders: Brown (L) 10. Defensive leaders: DeGeorge (L) 11 digs, Isroff (L) 2 blocks.

Norton 25-25-25, Central Catholic 21-23-23

Top servers: Heiser (CC) 2 aces. Kill leaders: Neisel (CC) 14. Assists leaders: Turner (CC) 37. Defensive leaders: Clark (CC) 21 digs, Watters (CC) 6 blocks.