Fairhaven High hires former star Baldwin as new girls basketball Coach

FAIRHAVEN — There may not be many people that love Fairhaven High girls basketball more than Erin (Baldwin) Costa does.

From a young age, Costa always wanted to be a Blue Devil.

As an aspiring basketball player, Costa attended as many games as she could.

When she finally got her chance, Costa made the most of it.

She enjoyed a record-breaking high school career at Fairhaven High that saw her become the school’s all-time leading scorer (boys and girls) at the time with 1,466 points, be named to the South Coast Conference All-Star team all four years and earn back-to-back Standard-Times Player of the Year honors.

Over Costa’s four years, the Blue Devils went 72-26, won two straight South Coast Conference championships, including the first in school history, and reached the Div. 3 South Sectional Championship game her junior year.

The 32-year-old Costa is now back at Fairhaven High, taking over the girls basketball program from longtime head Coach Jeff Perry, in hopes of bringing it back to its glory days.

