Fairgrounds to host fiber arts festival on Sept. 24 | News, Sports, Jobs

A free family-fun festival celebrating the world of fiber will be at Huntingdon County Fairgrounds from 9 am to 3 pm Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Market Place, part of Fiber ArtsFest, will feature vendors, demonstrations, live animals, free make-and-take activities, art, food and music.

Everyone is welcome to come and explore. There will be live alpacas and small Make-and-Takes craft projects for young and old alike. The Shavers Creek 4-H will provide food, and the Huntingdon County Farm Museum will open.

In addition to the free vendor fair, Fiber ArtsFest holds two days of classes in quilting, knitting, weaving, needle felting, jewelry making and knot tying. Class registrations are still open at www.fiberartsfest.org.

For more information, visit the Fiber ArtsFest website www.fiberartsfest.org or call the Huntingdon County Arts Council at 814-643-6220. Also, you can follow details on Facebook Facebook at www.facebook.com/huntingdoncounty

fiberarts.