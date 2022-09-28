Fairfield Union boys golf wins Southeast Sectional

BOYS GOLF

Fairfield Union places first: The Falcons fired a season-low 319 to Capture the Division II Southeast Sectional tournament Championship at Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe.

The Falcons were led by Ty Fisher, who shot 77 to earn co-medalist honors. Isaiah DeLong and Caleb Boyer both shot 80, Elijah Reed had an 82 and James Bean shot 90.

Fairfield Union Advances to district play on Oct. 5 at Crown Hill Golf Course.

GIRLS GOLF

Lancaster 203, Thomas Worthington 219: The Lady Gales are playing their best golf at the right time and have won four out of their last five matches by defeating the Cardinals at Valleyview Golf Course.

Brianna Kemp led the way and earned medalist honors with a 43 and was followed by Aubrie Bibler (46), Olivia Griffith (56), Storie Humbert (58) and Molly Stedman (62).

VOLLEYBALL

Bloom-Carroll 3, Liberty Union 2: The Bulldogs pulled out a hard-fought 24-26, 20-25, 25-16, 25-11, 15-5 Mid-State League-Buckeye Division match over the Lions.

