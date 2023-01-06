Fairfield Public Library establishes ‘Art to Go’ Collection

Fairfield Public Library Director Al Schmidt Mickunas is establishing a new Volunteer organization called the FPL Arts Council to assist the library in selecting new acquisitions for a fine art print and original art work collection.

With this new “Art To Go” collection, Fairfield Public Library would make framed art works available for community members to borrow for up to two months. Additionally, the Arts Council would assist the Director in developing the library’s meeting room into a fine art exhibition space which would have regular hours and would be utilized for First Fridays Art Walk and other community art-related events.

At Quarterly meetings, the first of which will take place in March, the Arts Council would determine which art gifts to add to the “Art to Go” collection and which pieces should instead be added to the library’s non-circulating permanent collection. Additionally, the Council would assist the Director in assigning a monetary value to gifts and other acquisitions.

In the first year, Director Schmidt Mickunas hopes to add twenty-five pieces to the circulating collection, received primarily through donations. Items the Council decides not to add to a library collection will be returned to donors. Alternatively, if special consent is received from a donor, art may be sold in one of the library’s regularly occurring book sales to fund library programs.

As the collection develops, the library hopes to establish award funding to purchase pieces annually from a Fairfield-area graduating high school senior, a Maharishi International University MFA graduate, and a member of the Fairfield Art Association.

Community members interested in joining the FPL Arts Council should contact Director Schmidt Mickunas to request a meeting. Current members include artists Chad Starling, Susan Metrican, Sandy Stimson, and Eva Schmidt Mickunas. Members need not be professional artists; however, a deep appreciation and knowledge of art are required for member consideration. The library will begin receiving fine art donations from the community this month.

(Photo courtesy of Al Schmidt Mickunas)