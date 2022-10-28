FAFSA event, College Goal Sunday set for Nov. 6

The free program to assist Indiana students in filing for Free Application for Federal Student Aid, College Goal Sunday, is holding an event on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m

The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide.

Financial aid professionals will provide free help to families as they file for aid.

Three of the nearest locations are:

Franklin – Ivy Tech Community College, 2205 McClain Dr.

Columbus – IUPUC – 4601 Central Ave.

Beech Grove High School – 5330 Hornet Ave.

In order for students to be eligible for Indiana financial aid, the form must be filed by April 15.

Students and their parents should bring completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2021 income and benefits information. Students who worked last year should bring their income information as well.

Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their own completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2021 income and benefits information. Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their US Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event.

In addition to receiving help with filing their FAFSAs, attendees will also be automatically entered to win one of five $1,000 scholarships if they submit a completed evaluation form.

For more information about College Goal Sunday and a complete list of locations, visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.