Faf eager to kick goal for Boks, but happy for Kolbe and Willemse to take charge

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk says he can be relied on to help with the goal-kicking duties if the need arises in a Test.

De Klerk’s energetic performance in the second half of last week’s 19-16 loss against Ireland in Dublin has earned him a start against France in Marseille on Saturday.

De Klerk, an accomplished kicker who has done the job when needed for his various clubs, said he had confidence in the other Kickers because they put in the work and trained well.

Utility back Cheslin Kolbe, who will be playing at right wing as compared to fullback last week, has been handed the goal-kicking duties on Saturday.

Damian Willemse, who will be starting at flyhalf, is second in line with De Klerk being the backup. Pivot Manie Libbok, who will make his debut if he comes off the bench, has also improved significantly with his goal-kicking.

“I don’t mind taking on that opportunity. If they need me to do it, I’ll do it. Chessie, Damian, and I have been training for the last four weeks,” De Klerk said.

“I’m always there as a backup if something goes wrong. I’ve done it a lot for my club, so if the need demands, the step up will be made.

“I have all the confidence in the guys that will do it for us this weekend.”

Springbok team 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain) , 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Kwagga Smith 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

De Klerk, who started in the 29-26 win against France in Paris in 2018, will be up against Les Blues’ Magician halfback Antoine Dupont.

Dupont, who won the Men’s World Rugby Player of the Year award last year, has featured three times against South Africa.

Dupont turns 26 next week and in his 41 caps for the French Test team, he has morphed into the world’s best scrumhalf.

De Klerk, who has had Timeless tussles with New Zealand’s crack Centurion scrumhalf Aaron Smith, said they’ll need to be at the top of their game if they’re to keep Dupont quiet.

“In speaking to Cheslin, back in 2018, he was already playing well for his club,” De Klerk said.

“If you look at the way they play, they want to keep their big forwards close to him. They want to make sure their big ball carriers get around the corner and they don’t play much off 10.

“That puts them on the front foot and that opens up holes for them. He’s extremely quick and quite strong.

“We’re going to need to be on top of our game around that, but we’ve got some clever forwards around the rucks who can hopefully sort that out.”