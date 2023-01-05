Fact Check: Old video of Ronaldo’s goal falsely shared as debut score for Al-Nassr

After Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, a video of the star footballer scoring a goal was shared by many online, with people claiming that this was his first goal for the club.

By Fact Check Bureau: Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in the early hours of December 31, 2022. Ronaldo, 37, signed a two-and-a-half-year, $75 million per year contract with the club. “History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our Nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves.” Al-Nassr announced after his signing.

Following this, a video of Ronaldo scoring a goal was shared by many onlinewith people claiming that this was his first goal for Al-Nassr.

The archived version of the tweet can be seen here.

AFWA PROBE

AFWA found that the claim in the viral video is misleading. He has yet to make his debut for the club. The actual video was from the 2021-22 Italian Series A match between the Italian football clubs Juventus and Udinese.

Under the viral tweet, we saw many responses pointing out that this video was not Ronaldo’s first goal for the Saudi club, but from a match that took place between Juventus and Udinese in 2021.

We then reverse-searched screengrabs from the video, and that led us to a video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Serie A. The video was titled “Udinese 2-2 Juventus | Udinese pull off a comeback to surprise Juve! Serie A 2021/22.” At the 2.43-minute mark, one can see the footage used in the viral clip.

Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for Al-Nassr reportedly because he’s currently serving a suspension for Smashing an Everton fan’s phone. The ban will end on January 21, 2023.

Thus, it is clear that the video being shared is misleading.

(Written by Ashish Kumar)