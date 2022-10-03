Facility Readiness: Goal Date Decisions Under GDUFA
Docket Number: FDA-2022-D-1981
This guidance provides information to applicants on how FDA intends to assign a goal date based on a facility’s readiness for inspection as certified on Form FDA 356h, submitted as part of an original Abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) under section 505(j) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) (21 USC 355(j)). This guidance explains how FDA incorporates a program enhancement agreed upon by the Agency and industry as part of the negotiations relating to reauthorization of the Generic Drug User Fee Amendments (GDUFA), as described in “GDUFA Reauthorization Performance Goals and Program Enhancements Fiscal Years 2023- 2027” (GDUFA III commitment letter).
