Facilities employee brightens campus with decorated golf cart – Jagwire

Visiting the Health Sciences Campus? If so, keep an eye out for Albert Killebrew and his decorated golf cart.

Albert Killebrew, a painter in the Division of Facilities Services at Augusta University, has been part of the staff for more than 20 years. He began his career at AU in 1992 and plans to continue at the university for many years to come.

Killebrew’s golf cart, which he uses to get around campus and carry painting supplies, is elaborately decorated top to bottom with a variety of miniature figurines and toys. A fun Hobby that started off on the Dashboard of his truck has transformed into a 10-year collection that makes heads turn on campus.

Students and staff members bring him toys and figurines that he adds to his growing collection. The figurines vary in size and detail, all equally fun and interesting to look at.

Killebrew says the golf cart is, in many ways, a conversation piece for guests passing through campus, and he continues to collect and display the figurines for one main reason: “To put a smile on their faces.”