Faces and Places – Times-Herald

Rear Admiral Leonard C. ‘Butch’ Dollaga

Rear Adm. Dollaga is a native of Vallejo, and a 1990 Graduate of the US Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He holds a Master’s degree in Engineering Management from George Washington University in Washington, District of Columbia. His sea tours include division officer assignments aboard USS Los Angeles (SSN 688); engineer officer aboard USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740)(B); and executive officer aboard USS Cheyenne (SSN 773). He commanded USS Charlotte (SSN 766) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and also served as Commodore of Submarine Development Squadron 12, Groton, Connecticut.

His shore and staff assignments include Admissions Officer at the US Naval Academy; Technical Assistant to the Director of Naval Nuclear Propulsion; nuclear Officer program manager and the submarine Officer community manager on the staff of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (Manpower, Personnel, Training, and Education); Commander, Submarine Force, US Pacific Fleet prospective commanding officer instructor (Submarine Command Course); chief, program and budget branch on the Joint Staff (J8) Directorate (Program and Budget Analysis Division); and director, Congressional Liaison Appropriations Matters Office (FMBE) on the staff of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (FM&C).

His flag assignments include commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center in Groton, CT, and most recently commander, Submarine Group SEVEN/Task Force 54/Task Force 74 leading Undersea operations in both CENTCOM and INDOPACOM areas of responsibility.

They completed three overseas deployments in Indo-Pacific Command and five strategic deterrent patrols in the Atlantic. The units he served with collectively earned four unit awards, five Battle “E”s, and the US Pacific Fleet’s Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy.

Local students make Honor Roll at Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Summer 2022 have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 3,162 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of coursework.

Students on the Honor Roll included:

Benicia — Ju-Ti C. Buckley, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Reid E. Burford, Junior, Business Administration.

Fairfield — Jacob E. Barron, Senior, Business Administration.