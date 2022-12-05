Faces and Places – Times-Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram December 8 Vallejo/Vacaville Arts and Entertainment Source: Faces and Places – Times-Herald Skip to content Members of the Vaca Valley Ramblers Square Dance Club traveled to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds recently to participate in the annual Harvest Hoedown. They will be dancing locally starting in January at the Vacaville Veterans Hall, 549 Merchant Street on Friday nights at 7 pm. (Photo courtesy Peggy Rollins) The Veterans of Foreign Wars Carl H. Kreh Post 1123 of Vallejo— www.VFW1123.org — is asking everyone to please Donate unwrapped toys for their “Toys For Tots” program. Drop-off time is daily from 10 am to 10 pm at the Vallejo Veterans Building, 420 Admiral Callaghan Lane. From left are US Marine Corps Sergeant Patrick Brooks, Burdette Shields, Jeffrey Hall, Ray Wilson, Penny Farnell, Robert Farnell, Max Potente, and USMC Private First Class Brooks. (Photo courtesy Nestor Aliga) Loma Vista Farm dedicated its new $60,000 fenced enclosure on Nov 17. From left are Vallejo School Board trustee John Fox, Vallejo Chamber of Commerce CEO Shawna Gilroy, LVF Volunteer Greg Cox, LVF executive committee member Connie Klimisch, Vice-Mayor Rozzana Verder-Aliga , “Farmer” Rita LeRoy, and JoJo, a 4-year-old alpaca. LVF thanks many individuals for their generous donations including a $20,000 grant from the Syar Foundation and Valero. Please visit www.LomaVistaFarm.org Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram