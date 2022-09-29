Fabulous Florals and Fine Arts Opens Submissions for March…

FLORA, FAUNA, FINE ART. The Fabulous Florals and Fine Arts exhibit has opened their submissions. (Photos from last year’s exhibit via Pablo Center website)

Fabulous Florals and Fine Arts has opened submissions for their annual exhibit – showcasing a florist’s interpretation of a piece of submitted artwork. They’re accepting applications now until Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 am.

The exhibit will run March 16-19 in the James W. Hansen Gallery in the Pablo Center at the Confluence. Between the busy Valentine’s Day and wedding seasons, this event is held in March to leave behind the cold winter weather and anticipate spring.

“We specifically select artwork for Fabulous Florals that has a variety of color, texture, and differing mediums,” said the curator of the exhibit, Rose Dolan-Neill. “We really enjoy surprising our patrons with the artwork selected.”

After the selection process, the artwork is randomly assigned to a local florist who then makes an arrangement that echoes the artwork. The exhibit embraces challenging the florists to get a variety of literal and interpretive arrangements, all of which are appreciated. Most of the artwork on display will be for sale, whereas the arrangements are just for the exhibit, but can be replicated through the respective shops or designers.

“I hope that many people are able to view this popular exhibit,” Dolan-Neill said. “It is free and open to the public. People can vote on their favorites, and we’ll have our free art cart loaded up for kids to create.”

In addition to the exhibit, Fabulous Florals and Fine Art will include an artists’ reception where you can drink at the lobby bar and talk to the artists and florists on Friday, March 17, from 5-8pm. The event is free, but you must register for a ticket in order to attend.

If you’re unable to attend in person, you can visit the Pablo Center’s website to see the art and arrangements as well as see past exhibits.

To see past exhibits, for more information, and to apply: pablocenter.org.