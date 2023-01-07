Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea are pushing to sign a 10-goal striker in January

Chelsea have opened talks over a potential January deal for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram, according to Fabrizio Romano.

A recent report from The Athletic mentioned that Chelsea are in the market for a “penalty box specialist” in the January transfer window. Thuram is certainly that.

The 25-year-old has already scored 10 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances this season, all from inside the penalty box. Impressively, none of them were from the spot.

He is not an old-school number nine either. He is surprisingly not very good at aerial duels despite standing at 6ft 4in (1.92m) tall, but he makes up for it with his excellent dribbling and finishing.

The France international is also versatile enough to play in wider areas which is a plus.

Romano claims he is on the wish lists of “many top clubs”, which is hardly a surprise, and the fact that his contract at Monchengladbach expires at the end of the season only attracts more interest.

Chelsea, however, are reportedly pushing in the hope of securing Thuram’s signature this month.

“Understand [that] Chelsea have opened talks to explore a January deal for Marcus Thuram,” the Italian journalist wrote on Twitter.

“The French striker’s on many top Clubs list being a free agent in June, Chelsea Exploring conditions for January.

“Thuram will take his time and consider all the options.”

Another report from Foot Mercato adds that as it stands, it remains unclear whether Thuram will be “seduced” by Chelsea.

The former Guingamp man is in a very good negotiating position, of course, given his contract situation. He can likely secure a better deal financially as a free agent at the end of the season rather than agreeing to a January move.

Obviously, Chelsea can still offer him a lucrative deal to convince him to make the move as well.

While the Blues have already brought in a new striker, David Datro Fofana, this month, securing Thuram early to add firepower for the remainder of the season as well as avoiding potential bidding wars could prove beneficial in the long run.

