Fabio Vieira scores a stunning goal on his full Arsenal debut against Brentford

Fabio Vieira produced a moment of magic as he curled home a stunning goal against Brentford on his full Arsenal debut.

Mikel Arteta handed Vieira his first Premier League start since his summer move from Porto.

And he repaid his manager’s faith by scoring an incredible goal against Brentford on Sunday.

After a brilliant team move, the ball found its way to the Portuguese midfielder who unleashed a stinging shot from range.

On his left foot, he curled home a delightful goal past David Raya.

Arsenal fans online loved the 22-year-old’s goal

One Twitter user wrote: “Fantastic goal!”

A second added: “Take a bow Fabio Vieira.”

A third commented: “BOOM, Vieira has arrived.”

Fábio Vieira marks his full Premier League debut with a worldie. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 18, 2022

3-0. Fabio Vieira announces himself to the Premier League with a 30-yard stunner on his full debut. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) September 18, 2022

Vieira’s Strike put his side 3-0 up at the Gtech Community Stadium.

William Saliba opened the scoring with a header from a corner. Gabriel Jesus then doubled the Gunners’ advantage with a beautifully timed header from a Granit Xhaka cross.