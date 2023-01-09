FA Cup Fourth Round Draw: Man City vs Arsenal likely, United host Reading

The FA Cup fourth round draw was made on Sunday evening ahead of the third-round Clash between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium.

The winners of the tie will likely take on Arsenal who are scheduled to play Oxford on Monday.

Should City and Arsenal advance, both sides will face each other twice in a span of just over two weeks as they are locked in the Premier League title battle.

Top of the table Clash on cards

The Gunners are ahead by 5 points at the summit and will host the reigning Champions on February 15th at the Emirates in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash.

Manchester United who breezed past Everton 3-1 on Friday in the third round will welcome Reading led by former player Paul Ince. Eric ten Hag’s side are in fine form and should be favorites to advance.

Tottenham Hotspur were far from their best in their 1-0 win over League One side Portsmouth will travel to Preston. Harry Kane scored the winner for Spurs equaling Jimmy Greaves’ all time goal scoring record of 265 for the North London side.

Brighton will face the winners of Liverpool and Wolves who played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Anfield on Saturday night. Liverpool, holders of the competition have struggled this season, will be looking to avoid an early exit when they travel to Wolves for the replay.

Fulham and Leicester City, who both managed to avoid potential away banana skins on Saturday will take on Sunderland and Walsall respectively. Strugglers Southampton who are bottom of the table in the Premier League standings will host Championship strugglers Blackpool.

David Moyes’ West Ham United who needed a late goal from Said Benrahma to knock out fellow Premier League side Brentford will travel away to Derby County.

Surprise package Wrexham who won a seven-goal thriller 4-3 away at Coventry will host Championship side Sheffield United who are chasing promotion in the Premier League this season.

Given Wrexham’s Giant Killing over the weekend, the non-league side will look to punch above their weight once again.

Fourth Round Draw

The FA Cup Fourth round is set to be played on the last weekend of January.

Following is the draw in full: