F1 News: Mattia Binotto brushes aside Ferrari’s Critics – “The goal was achieved” – F1 Briefings

Mattia Binotto is happy with Ferrari’s 2022 campaign, explaining why he believes the team has accomplished its goals.

Ferrari began the season in phenomenal form, taking two victories in the first three races and establishing a sizeable lead in the standings.

For a brief spell, the F1-75 seemed the perfect combination of speed and reliability.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button