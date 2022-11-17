F-Zero-like Aero GPX’s Kickstarter campaign ends with 162% of its funding goal







The Aero GPX team has announced the close of its fundraising period.

It’s been several years since Nintendo has treated F-Zero players to a new game in the racing franchise, so some talented fans have started taking matters into their own hands. Aero GPX is an indie title that’s heavily inspired by the futuristic racer, and recently held a Kickstarter campaign to fund its development. That campaign has closed, with Aero GPX raising a staggering 162% of its fundraising goal.

Aero GPX Developer Aaron McDevitt shared a tweet to announce the end of the Kickstarter campaign for his upcoming racer. “Aero GPX’s Kickstarter campaign has ended. 30 days. 2,847 backers. $118,189 pledged. 162% of the original goal,” they wrote. “Absolutely insane. Thank you everyone; it blew away my expectations. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Aero GPX initially set out to raise $72,564 for its development, as seen on its Kickstarter page. The campaign ended up bringing in an impressive $118,189, securing more than enough to fund its development. This page also provides a brief description of the game.

Aero GPX is an anti-gravity racer focused on high velocity, flight, machine-to-machine combat, and responsive controls that are simple to pick up but difficult to master. There are 30 machines on the circuit for each race in Aero GPX; and the race ends with significantly less than that. Pilots fight for the best position possible with blistering speeds, risky maneuvers, and visceral attacks. While Aero GPX is inspired by classics in the genre, it has a few twists of its own to feel like a new experience with hints of nostalgia.

The trailer for Aero GPX showcases the futuristic high-octane action that the Developer is looking to deliver. We see an array of vehicles and tracks that will presumably be featured in the full game. If you’re interested in checking out Aero GPX for yourself, there is a demo currently available on Steam. You can also wishlist the game so that you don’t forget about it when it gets an official release. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any updates on Aero GPX here on Shacknews.