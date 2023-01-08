‘F*** me!’: Graham Potter’s Incredible reaction to Kai Havertz’s moment of Madness
Graham Potter’s Incredible reaction to Kai Havertz’s Bizarre handball was caught on camera – with the Chelsea boss stunned by his striker’s decision.
Upon seeing the handball, Potter could be seen saying ‘f*** me!’ to his staff on the bench as he could not believe what he was seeing.
Chelsea were trailing 1-0 to Manchester City when the 23-year-old was taken over by a moment of Madness and decided to Punch a cross away.
Kai Havertz gave away a blatant penalty – punching the ball away from a Manchester City cross
Julian Alvarez converted the penalty for Manchester City to put his side 2-0 up in the tie, before Phil Foden made it 3-0 before half-time.
As a result of the scoreline and Havertz’s baffling decision – the Chelsea striker was then dragged off at half-time by Potter.
Fans on social media seem to share Potter’s bemusement and took to Twitter to express their confusion.
One fan thinks the 23-year-old was confused about what sport he was playing and said: ‘Havertz this isn’t volleyball my guy.’
Another compared Havertz’s handball to Diego Maradona’s famous Hand of God, saying: ‘Havertz thinks he’s Maradona doing up a blatant handball like that.’
The Chelsea striker’s Punch took the ball away from the onrushing Aymeric Laporte’s head
