‘F*** me!’: Graham Potter’s Incredible reaction to Kai Havertz’s moment of Madness

‘F*** me!’: Graham Potter’s hilarious reaction to Kai Havertz’s moment of Madness as Chelsea star gives away a Daft penalty for handball… as stunned fans liken his Punch to Diego Maradona’s Hand of God

By Thomas Schlachter For Mailonline

Graham Potter’s Incredible reaction to Kai Havertz’s Bizarre handball was caught on camera – with the Chelsea boss stunned by his striker’s decision.

Upon seeing the handball, Potter could be seen saying ‘f*** me!’ to his staff on the bench as he could not believe what he was seeing.

Chelsea were trailing 1-0 to Manchester City when the 23-year-old was taken over by a moment of Madness and decided to Punch a cross away.

Kai Havertz gave away a blatant penalty – punching the ball away from a Manchester City cross

Julian Alvarez converted the penalty for Manchester City to put his side 2-0 up in the tie, before Phil Foden made it 3-0 before half-time.

As a result of the scoreline and Havertz’s baffling decision – the Chelsea striker was then dragged off at half-time by Potter.

Fans on social media seem to share Potter’s bemusement and took to Twitter to express their confusion.

One fan thinks the 23-year-old was confused about what sport he was playing and said: ‘Havertz this isn’t volleyball my guy.’

Another compared Havertz’s handball to Diego Maradona’s famous Hand of God, saying: ‘Havertz thinks he’s Maradona doing up a blatant handball like that.’

The Chelsea striker's Punch took the ball away from the onrushing Aymeric Laporte's head

