Ezekiel Elliot Week 8 status

The news: Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram reported Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL and is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Bears.

What it means in fantasy: Elliott will have more time to heal from this injury since the Cowboys have a Week 9 bye. Tony Pollard is a very capable backup running back for Dallas. In the seven regular season games Pollard has received 15 or more touches in his career, he’s averaged 107.6 total yards per game. Pollard can be viewed as a high-end RB1 in his Week 8 Matchup with the Bears’ defense, which has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game this season.

The news: Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s pronounced himself “ready to roll” for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London.

What it means in fantasy: Wilson said he’s “feeling good” and “ready to rock” after logging a limited practice Wednesday. He has a hamstring injury and a partial muscle tear near his right shoulder. This season, Wilson has averaged only 14.7 fantasy points per game. If he’s active, he’ll be hard to trust against the Jets. It would be better for Fantasy Managers to start Daniel Jones, Justin Fields, or Jimmy Garoppolo.

Going deeper: The Broncos have failed to score more than 16 points six times this season. In addition, Denver ranks last in red zone offense, last in goal-to-go situations, and 30th on third down.

The news: RB D’Andre Swift and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown are likely to return for the Lions’ Week 8 game against the Dolphins.

What it means in fantasy: Swift, who was dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries, practiced fully on Wednesday. They should be near 100 percent. While Swift should be ready to play against the Dolphins, Jamaal Williams will likely remain a staple in the Lions’ backfield given the former’s injury history. St. Brown was limited in practice as he works through the concussion protocol, which he entered as a result of his instability after a hit during the game. He is likely to receive clearance for a favorable matchup against the Dolphins.

Going deeper: The Dolphins’ defense allows the seventh-most completion (24.4) and ninth-most passing yards (255.1) per game to opponents.

The news: Cardinals RBs James Conner and Darrel Williams returned to practice on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Williams missed the last two games with a knee injury, but he practiced on Wednesday. James Conner, the team’s starting running back who has been suffering from rib injuries, returned to practice on Wednesday, indicating that the position group is close to full strength. Against the Vikings, Conner is likely to lead the Cardinals committee, but he may yield some touches to Williams and Benjamin.

The news: Raiders TE Darren Waller practiced on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Waller has been out of the lineup for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 5 against the Chiefs. After the Week 7 bye, Waller didn’t practice leading up to the Texans game. He moved well in pregame warmups but was inactive. They didn’t see the hamstring injury as long-term. Once Waller returns, the Raiders need to get him going. This season, Waller has 16 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown after signing an extension before the season began. Since soft tissue injuries can be tricky, Waller’s status remains uncertain this week.

The news: Bears head Coach Matt Eberflus mentioned that RB Khalil Herbert will continue to be actively involved in Chicago’s backfield.

What it means in fantasy: Against the Patriots on Monday night David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert were actively involved in the Bears backfield. Montgomery played 56.3% of the snaps, rushing 15 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. Herbert had 13 touches, 87 total yards, and a touchdown on 40.8% of the snaps. With Herbert firmly on the flex radar, Montgomery appears to be no more than a low-end RB2.

The news: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard did not practice on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Hubbard finished with 11 touches and 73 total yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Buccaneers but picked up an ankle injury late in the game. If Hubbard can’t play this week, D’Onta Foreman can be viewed as a low-end RB2 for a Panthers offense that ranks last in the league in total yards per game (271.9). He’s still available in 46.7% of ESPN leagues.

The news: Jets head Coach Robert Saleh said that the Jets will take it slow with RB James Robinson.

What it means in fantasy: Saleh believes Robinson will complement Michael Carter well. Robinson will need time to learn the Jets’ offense, so this approach makes sense. New York has a Week 10 bye. For the next two weeks, Carter can be considered an RB2. It is reasonable to expect Robinson to receive 10 to 12 touches this week against the Patriots.

The news: Saints WRs Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry remained out of practice on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Thomas has four games in a row with a foot injury while Landry has missed the last three with an ankle injury. If they remain out through Sunday’s game against the Raiders, Rookie Chris Olave will again be in position to carry a heavy load in the passing game. He is firmly on the WR2 Radar against the Raiders this week. Even though quarterback Jameis Winston practiced in full on Wednesday the Saints will stick with Andy Dalton as the starter.

Going deeper: Olave has scored at least 15 Fantasy points in four consecutive games. He’s averaged 10 targets per game. Olave leads all rookies with 11 receptions of 15 yards or more.

The news: Packers WR Allen Lazard did not practice on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: A shoulder injury forced Lazard to leave the Packers’ Week 8 game against the Commanders after three quarters. Unless Lazard’s shoulder heals this week, Green Bay might be without their top two receivers Sunday night. Randall Cobb is on injured reserve because of an ankle injury. There should be plenty of targets for Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers if Lazard is inactive.

The news: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill did not practice on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Tannehill sprained his ankle on Sunday against the Colts. He was spotted wearing a walking boot after the game, but was not spotted wearing one following Wednesday’s practice. Malik Willis received practice reps Wednesday. Should Tannehill be ruled out, the rookie will prepare to make his first career start. Willis is available in 99.4% of ESPN leagues.

The news: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf did not practice on Wednesday due to a patellar tendon injury.

What it means in fantasy: Although Metcalf participated in the Seahawks walkthrough, it is expected that he will miss Week 8’s game against the Seahawks. From a Fantasy football perspective, Marquise Goodwin, who caught two touchdown passes in Week 7 after Metcalf left the field, is worth considering in Deeper formats. This season, Metcalf has averaged 7.4 targets per game. Goodwin is available in 97.5% of leagues.

The news: Cowboys WR Noah Brown did not practice on Wednesday due to a foot injury.

What it means in fantasy: Brown surprisingly led the Cowboys with seven goals last week against the Lions. CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Dalton Schultz would not have to share as many targets if Brown is ruled out. Over the course of the season, Brown has played a high percentage of Offensive snaps and has had five games with 50 or more receiving yards.

The news: Chargers WR Mike Williams is set to miss at least four weeks.

What it means in fantasy: Williams may also be placed on injured reserve. Four of the Chargers’ top five receivers have been injured this season. Keenan Allen returned from a hamstring injury against the Seahawks, Joshua Palmer missed the Seattle game with a concussion and has suffered multiple lower-body injuries, Jalen Guyton Tore his ACL, and now Williams is dealing with a high ankle sprain. This week, the Chargers are on bye. With Williams out, Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter will play larger roles.

The news: Rams RB Kyrien Williams was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Williams has been out since the beginning of the season due to an ankle injury. The move coincides with Darrell Henderson Jr.’s absence from practice on Wednesday due to an illness. There is a good chance the Rams will trade Cam Akers in the near future, so Williams may get some touches in the backfield. Akers is still away from the team for personal reasons. Williams is still available in 90.4% of ESPN leagues. The Rams face the 49ers on Sunday.

The news: Texans head Coach Lovie Smith said that WR Nico Collins is not dealing with a season-ending injury.

What it means in fantasy: Collins is dealing with a groin injury and is strongly doubtful in Week 8 against the Titans. Smith has not provided a timeline for Collins’ return. If Collins is out, Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore would have some Fantasy appeal in Deeper formats. Additionally, trade Rumors abound that teams are actively seeking to acquire top receiver Brandin Cooks from the Texans, which could eventually vault Collins into the top role.

