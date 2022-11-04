EZ Arts upgrade project information hub created

Schools in the UNC System and across the country have been upgrading from version 8 to 9 of Ellucians’ Self-Service Banner (SSB) and UNCSA is no exception. The upgrade has been a multiyear project and the new look and feel means some of the ways you previously entered grades, your time sheet or registered for classes will be changing. Note: The upgrade will occur after students register for the 2023 spring semester classes. An information hub has been created to provide a centralized source for this project. It includes a timeline, FAQs, training dates, and will have end-user documentation. As information is provided, it will be placed on this project hub. EZ ARTS UPGRADE PROJECT HUB Contact: Elizabeth White Nov. 4, 2022 Submit an announcement

