Extra security will be at home Duke Women’s volleyball match after allegation of racial slurs hurled at players :: WRALSportsFan.com

— Black students at Duke are planning to pack Cameron Indoor Stadium for Friday’s Women’s volleyball game against East Tennessee State University. It’s a show of support for player Rachel Richardson, who said she was repeatedly called a racial slur by fans during a game at Brigham Young University last week in Utah.

A Spokesman for Duke Athletics said there is a plan in place for increased security at Friday’s game.

However, some Black students at Duke are also taking it upon themselves to make sure the Black Athletes on the team feel safe.

“We can offer them protection and support and love because that’s essentially what they need right now, said Elasia Campbell, the president of Duke’s chapter of United Black Athletes.

“I’m hoping that it will show that the Black community here, comprised of Duke student-athletes and Duke students, is really strong,” she said.

The group, along with Duke’s Black Student Alliance developed the plan for its members to fill Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“For us, at BSA, it was immediately how can we help as Black students? Because there is a connection there, and there is that community that is already existing,” said BSA president Isiah Hamilton. “How can we rally our troops and mobilize our community together and show love for these Black student-athletes?”

Some question claims of verbal abuse

Following last week’s match at BYU, Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson tweeted that she and her fellow African American teammates were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match.”

Now some online are questioning if that happened.

“The stories that are circulating most recently, especially [Thursday] morning, are kind of invalidating to Rachel – and not just even Rachel – any Black Duke student-athlete who comes forward to say something else,” said Campbell. “We can expand that to Black students. It’s just going to make it hard for anyone who wants to share their stories or be heard in a way to be trusted.”

Campbell believes people are trying to invalidate Richardson, and she’s worried about her safety.

“It just makes me fearful for her and other Black Athletes involved,” she said.

Campbell said she met this week with Duke’s Athletic director Nina King to share demands her group is making of Duke administration, which include that Duke Athletics state a policy that if anyone uses a racial slur or hate speech at a Sporting event, the game must be paused until the person is removed and that the current hate speech policy that applies to Duke student-athletes themselves be strengthened.

BYU said the fan who yelled the slur was banned from all Athletic Venues on campus. The BYU fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, school leaders said.

In an updated statement, BYU said school officials spent hours reviewing video of the games and spoke with security and event management, but they were unable to identify a perpetrator of racial slurs.

After the game, BYU said a person was identified by Duke as the person they believed were saying the slurs, and that was the person who was banned.

“We understand that the Duke players’ experience is what matters here. They felt unsafe and hurt, and we were unable to address that during the game in a manner that was sufficient,” BYU said.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported BYU is asking anyone who attended the game to share video and accounts from the match to help with the investigation.

​