‘Explosive’ plays, an NFL buzzword, haven’t been trending Washington’s way this year

One of the theories that has gained widespread acceptance in the NFL over the past few years is the importance of “explosive” plays – Offensive plays that gain 20 or more yards.

Teams have largely abandoned the thinking that deep passes aren’t worth it, because they can be intercepted or the quarterback sacked.

Research by Pro Football Focus shows that Landing an explosive play during a drive increases the average number of points scored on that drive by 4.

Washington Coach Ron Rivera has emphasized the importance of both creating and containing those plays, but the Commanders, through four weeks, haven’t been able to translate that emphasis to the field.

The Commanders defense has allowed 21 such plays, the third-most in the NFL, despite generally playing well on a play-to-play basis.

People are also reading… Mystery boom rattles Outer Banks, shaking windows and ripping pictures off walls

The Cowboys beat the Commanders, who have a $22 million Carson Wentz problem

High school 🏈 Week 6: Player of the week poll, local game stories, summaries, schedule and scores from around the state

Virginia paid Gov. Youngkin’s political ad agency $268K to make a tourism ad — featuring Youngkin.

Teel: Rule keeping JMU football from 2022 postseason needs to be amended or scrapped

Life after Perch: Mike Ledesma Forges new path after closing Richmond restaurant

Motorist shot on I-95 in Chesterfield County

Shake Shack, HomeGoods, grocery store headed to Willow Place

Commanders’ attorney, a former Va. representative, spells out team objections to House investigation in letter

Barber: Tony Elliott is scrambling to get his Virginia team to ‘buy in’ before it’s too late

Richmond Developer gets 3.4 years for defrauding $1.1 million in COVID relief funds

Mother not guilty in death of boy found dead in freezer, Chesterfield prosecutors decide

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor’s ‘Raymond & Ray,’ filmed around Richmond, to be released Oct. 21

Henrico Indian restaurant vandalized with racist graffiti

Well. 1 Highland Springs continues dominant season with 56-0 Rout of Northern Virginia power Colonial Forge

In addition, the unit has forced opposing offenses into just one turnover, a league low.

“Sacks and turnovers come in bunches,” Coordinator Jack Del Rio said this week. “And sometimes those bunches get taken away by penalties – which obviously we have to correct.”

Del Rio was referring to the two interceptions Washington had last week, both of which were overturned by penalties.

Defensive tackle Daron Payne said his group is placing an emphasis on forcing fumbles, although that will be no easy task against Titans running back Derrick Henry.

“We’ve just got to keep playing solid defense, and maybe we’ll turn it around,” he said.

Offensively, Washington hasn’t been able to give quarterback Carson Wentz enough time to make deep throws, which has held back the unit.

Last Sunday, the team went to the running game, which was productive, but as the research on explosive plays suggests, it’s tough to string together enough 5-yard runs to score, because any disruption – a penalty or a tackle for a loss – effectively ends the drive.

“When you play a defense of that caliber and you commit to running the ball, you can’t have the negative plays,” Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner said.

Turner noted that of the five drives where Washington committed its seven Offensive penalties, just one ended with a score, a field goal.

Washington will have even more turnover on the Offensive line this week, as right guard Saahdiq Charles makes his first start of the season, as will right tackle Cornelius Lucas.

Both are names that will be familiar to fans – they’re backups who have been in and out of the lineup on an emergency basis over the past two seasons.

Charles was drafted in 2020 and the team had high hopes that he could develop into a starter, but he struggled to regain his explosiveness after an injury early in his rookie season.

Against Dallas, when he was put in the game, he had some misses, but also a handful of plays where he carved open big holes for the running back, and one where he flattened a Cowboys player that earned him some time on “SportsCenter. “

“Any time we call one (of those plays), I just pray for the guy he’s about to hit,” Lucas said.

Robinson activated, will play Sunday: Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. will make his NFL debut on Sunday, just six weeks after being shot twice in an attempted carjacking in DC