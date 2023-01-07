Explosive First Quarter Leads Women’s Basketball to a Double-Digit Road Win Over RPI

Next Game: at William Smith College 1/7/2023 | 2:00 PM Jan. 07 (Sat) / 2:00 PM at William Smith College History

TROY, NY – In a Friday evening matchup, the Ithaca College Women’s basketball team returned to Liberty League conference action and defeated RPI on the road by a 62-45 score. The Bombers improved to 8-2 on the season and 4-0 in Liberty League play, while the Engineers fell to 5-6 overall and 2-2 within conference action.

Ithaca led from start to finish as the Bombers got on the scoreboard 2:17 into the contest with a pair of made free throws from Emily Dorn . After RPI made it 6-5, Ithaca responded with a Hannah Polce Trey that was then followed by a jumper in the paint from Lindsey Albertelli . The Bombers closed the quarter on an 11-2 run that was capped off by a Dorn layup that was converted with two seconds left.

Cara Volpe was able to extend the lead back to 14 points thanks to her jumper in the paint that made it 23-9 early in the second quarter. The Engineers closed the gap to eight points with 5:04 left in the half after a pair of free throws, but an and-one courtesy of Annabella Yorio got the momentum back on IC’s side making it 30-19. Ithaca went into the halftime break with a 32-23 lead.

The Engineers would cut the lead to eight points on two separate occasions, but a Camryn Coffey A 3-pointer with 1:41 left in the third quarter sparked a 7-0 run to close the period as IC held the 47-32 lead. Ithaca outscored RPI 15-13 during the final 10 minutes of play as they once again displayed outstanding defense that helped fuel them to the win. The Bombers held RPI to just 29.6% (16-of-54) shooting from the floor and 28% (7-of-25) from beyond the arc.

Ithaca held the 20-14 advantage in points off turnovers, bench points (31-16), points in the paint (38-12), and fast break points (13-4). IC had 10 different student-athletes score with Annabella Yorio leading the way with nine points and five rebounds. Emily Dorn recorded eight points and nine rebounds, while Camryn Coffey chipped in eight points, while connecting on 2-of-3 attempts from downtown.

Up next, the Bombers will remain on the road for the backend of back-to-back games with a Saturday Matchup against William Smith (3-7). Tip-off is slated for 2 pm

