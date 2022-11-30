Exploring Houston’s Performing Arts Scene for the Holidays – Houston Public Media

Florian Martin/Houston Public Media

Houston is home to one of the largest and most diverse theater districts in the country. With plays, musicals, the ballet, opera, symphony and more, there’s something for everyone.

We start the conversation by discussing Houston’s Theater District and the cultural and economic impact on the city, particularly during the holiday season.

Then, an ensemble of representatives and performers from Houston’s major theater companies share the special productions you can enjoy during the holidays.



Houston Ballet

The Nutcracker

November 25 – December 27, 2022

Brown Theater at the Wortham Theater Center

HoustonBallet.org

Jubilee of Dance

December 2, 2022

Brown Theater at the Wortham Theater Center

HoustonBallet.org

Houston Grand Opera

El Milagro Del Recuerdo

December 8 – 18, 2022

Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center

HoustonGrandOpera.org





Houston Symphony

Home Alone – Film with Live Orchestra

December 3, 2022

Jones Hall

HoustonSymphony.org

Handel’s Messiah

December 9, 10 & 11, 2022

Jones Hall

HoustonSymphony.org

A Very Merry Pops

December 15, 17 & 18, 2022

Jones Hall

HoustonSymphony.org

Ho-Ho-Holiday! Polar Express, Frozen & More

December 17, 2022

Jones Hall

HoustonSymphony.org

Theater Under the Stars

Mary Poppins

December 6 – 24, 2022

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

TUTS.com

Alley Theatre

A Christmas Carol

November 18 – December 30, 2022

Alley Theatre

AlleyTheatre.org

What-A-Christmas

December 2 – 24, 2022

Alley Theatre

AlleyTheatre.org

Performing Arts Houston

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show

December 4, 2022

Jones Hall

PerformingArtsHouston.org

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

December 23 – 24, 2022

Jones Hall

PerformingArtsHouston.org

Main Street Theater

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

November 19 – December 18, 2022

Main Street Theater – Rice Village

MainStreetTheater.com

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

November 11 – December 23, 2022

MATCH

MainStreetTheater.com

AD Players

A Texas Carol

November 30 – December 23, 2022

The George Theatre

ADPlayers.org

The Ensemble Theatre

A Motown Christmas

November 17 – December 24, 2022

The Ensemble Theatre

EnsembleHouston.com

STAGES

“Houston for the Holidays”

November 18 – December 24, 2022

Rochelle and Max Levit Stage at STAGES

StagesHouston.com

Panto Snow White and the Seven Dorks

November 25 – December 24, 2022

Lester and Sue Smith Stage at STAGES

StagesHouston.com

The Music Box Theatre

A Beatles Holiday Cabaret

December 2 – 28, 2022

The Music Box Theatre

TheMusicBoxTheater.com

Queensbury Theatre

Tribble School Dance Concert

December 2 – 3, 2022

Queensbury Theatre

QueensburyTheatre.org

New Year’s From Around the World

ECHO Orchestra

December 30, 2022

Queensbury Theatre

QueensburyTheatre.org

Ars Lyrica Houston

ArsLyricaHouston.org

DaCamara

Dacamera.org

Houston Saengerbund

HoustonSaengerbund.org

Guests:

Hillary Hart



Executive Director, Theater Under The Stars

Chair of the Board, Theater District Houston

Dr. Doni Wilson

Professor of English, Houston Christian University

Arts Writer, Houston Chronicle

David Rainey



Resident Acting Company Member, Alley Theatre

Plays Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol”

Lee Strickland

Director of Artistic Programs, Performing Arts Houston

Rebecca Greene Udden

Founding Artistic Director, Main Street Theater

Jayme McGhan

Executive Artistic Director, AD Players at the George Theater

Eileen Morris

Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre

DeQuina Moore

Actress & Star, “Houston for the Holidays”

Christina Sullivan

Executive Director, Queensbury Theatre/Tribble School for the Performing Arts

Cast Member, Music Box Theater

