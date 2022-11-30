Exploring Houston’s Performing Arts Scene for the Holidays – Houston Public Media
Houston is home to one of the largest and most diverse theater districts in the country. With plays, musicals, the ballet, opera, symphony and more, there’s something for everyone.
We start the conversation by discussing Houston’s Theater District and the cultural and economic impact on the city, particularly during the holiday season.
Then, an ensemble of representatives and performers from Houston’s major theater companies share the special productions you can enjoy during the holidays.
Houston Ballet
The Nutcracker
November 25 – December 27, 2022
Brown Theater at the Wortham Theater Center
HoustonBallet.org
Jubilee of Dance
December 2, 2022
Brown Theater at the Wortham Theater Center
HoustonBallet.org
Houston Grand Opera
El Milagro Del Recuerdo
December 8 – 18, 2022
Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center
HoustonGrandOpera.org
Houston Symphony
Home Alone – Film with Live Orchestra
December 3, 2022
Jones Hall
HoustonSymphony.org
Handel’s Messiah
December 9, 10 & 11, 2022
Jones Hall
HoustonSymphony.org
A Very Merry Pops
December 15, 17 & 18, 2022
Jones Hall
HoustonSymphony.org
Ho-Ho-Holiday! Polar Express, Frozen & More
December 17, 2022
Jones Hall
HoustonSymphony.org
Theater Under the Stars
Mary Poppins
December 6 – 24, 2022
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
TUTS.com
Alley Theatre
A Christmas Carol
November 18 – December 30, 2022
Alley Theatre
AlleyTheatre.org
What-A-Christmas
December 2 – 24, 2022
Alley Theatre
AlleyTheatre.org
Performing Arts Houston
Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show
December 4, 2022
Jones Hall
PerformingArtsHouston.org
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
December 23 – 24, 2022
Jones Hall
PerformingArtsHouston.org
Main Street Theater
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
November 19 – December 18, 2022
Main Street Theater – Rice Village
MainStreetTheater.com
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
November 11 – December 23, 2022
MATCH
MainStreetTheater.com
AD Players
A Texas Carol
November 30 – December 23, 2022
The George Theatre
ADPlayers.org
The Ensemble Theatre
A Motown Christmas
November 17 – December 24, 2022
The Ensemble Theatre
EnsembleHouston.com
STAGES
“Houston for the Holidays”
November 18 – December 24, 2022
Rochelle and Max Levit Stage at STAGES
StagesHouston.com
Panto Snow White and the Seven Dorks
November 25 – December 24, 2022
Lester and Sue Smith Stage at STAGES
StagesHouston.com
The Music Box Theatre
A Beatles Holiday Cabaret
December 2 – 28, 2022
The Music Box Theatre
TheMusicBoxTheater.com
Queensbury Theatre
Tribble School Dance Concert
December 2 – 3, 2022
Queensbury Theatre
QueensburyTheatre.org
New Year’s From Around the World
ECHO Orchestra
December 30, 2022
Queensbury Theatre
QueensburyTheatre.org
Ars Lyrica Houston
ArsLyricaHouston.org
DaCamara
Dacamera.org
Houston Saengerbund
HoustonSaengerbund.org
Guests:
Hillary Hart
- Executive Director, Theater Under The Stars
Chair of the Board, Theater District Houston
Dr. Doni Wilson
- Professor of English, Houston Christian University
Arts Writer, Houston Chronicle
David Rainey
- Resident Acting Company Member, Alley Theatre
Plays Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol”
Lee Strickland
- Director of Artistic Programs, Performing Arts Houston
Rebecca Greene Udden
- Founding Artistic Director, Main Street Theater
Jayme McGhan
- Executive Artistic Director, AD Players at the George Theater
Eileen Morris
- Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre
DeQuina Moore
- Actress & Star, “Houston for the Holidays”
Christina Sullivan
- Executive Director, Queensbury Theatre/Tribble School for the Performing Arts
Cast Member, Music Box Theater
