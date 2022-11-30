Exploring Houston’s Performing Arts Scene for the Holidays – Houston Public Media

Florian Martin/Houston Public Media

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 pm CT. Tune in is 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, [email protected] or @townsquaretalk.

Houston is home to one of the largest and most diverse theater districts in the country. With plays, musicals, the ballet, opera, symphony and more, there’s something for everyone.

We start the conversation by discussing Houston’s Theater District and the cultural and economic impact on the city, particularly during the holiday season.

Then, an ensemble of representatives and performers from Houston’s major theater companies share the special productions you can enjoy during the holidays.


Houston Ballet
The Nutcracker
November 25 – December 27, 2022
Brown Theater at the Wortham Theater Center
HoustonBallet.org

Jubilee of Dance
December 2, 2022
Brown Theater at the Wortham Theater Center
HoustonBallet.org

Houston Grand Opera
El Milagro Del Recuerdo
December 8 – 18, 2022
Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center
HoustonGrandOpera.org

Houston Symphony
Home Alone – Film with Live Orchestra
December 3, 2022
Jones Hall
HoustonSymphony.org

Handel’s Messiah
December 9, 10 & 11, 2022
Jones Hall
HoustonSymphony.org

A Very Merry Pops
December 15, 17 & 18, 2022
Jones Hall
HoustonSymphony.org

Ho-Ho-Holiday! Polar Express, Frozen & More
December 17, 2022
Jones Hall
HoustonSymphony.org

Theater Under the Stars
Mary Poppins
December 6 – 24, 2022
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
TUTS.com

Alley Theatre
A Christmas Carol
November 18 – December 30, 2022
Alley Theatre
AlleyTheatre.org

What-A-Christmas
December 2 – 24, 2022
Alley Theatre
AlleyTheatre.org

Performing Arts Houston
Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show
December 4, 2022
Jones Hall
PerformingArtsHouston.org

Cirque Dreams Holidaze
December 23 – 24, 2022
Jones Hall
PerformingArtsHouston.org

Main Street Theater
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
November 19 – December 18, 2022
Main Street Theater – Rice Village
MainStreetTheater.com

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
November 11 – December 23, 2022
MATCH
MainStreetTheater.com

AD Players
A Texas Carol
November 30 – December 23, 2022
The George Theatre
ADPlayers.org

The Ensemble Theatre
A Motown Christmas
November 17 – December 24, 2022
The Ensemble Theatre
EnsembleHouston.com

STAGES
“Houston for the Holidays”
November 18 – December 24, 2022
Rochelle and Max Levit Stage at STAGES
StagesHouston.com

Panto Snow White and the Seven Dorks
November 25 – December 24, 2022
Lester and Sue Smith Stage at STAGES
StagesHouston.com

The Music Box Theatre
A Beatles Holiday Cabaret
December 2 – 28, 2022
The Music Box Theatre
TheMusicBoxTheater.com

Queensbury Theatre
Tribble School Dance Concert
December 2 – 3, 2022
Queensbury Theatre
QueensburyTheatre.org

New Year’s From Around the World
ECHO Orchestra
December 30, 2022
Queensbury Theatre
QueensburyTheatre.org

Ars Lyrica Houston
ArsLyricaHouston.org

DaCamara
Dacamera.org

Houston Saengerbund
HoustonSaengerbund.org

Guests:

Hillary Hart

  • Executive Director, Theater Under The Stars
    Chair of the Board, Theater District Houston

Dr. Doni Wilson

  • Professor of English, Houston Christian University
    Arts Writer, Houston Chronicle

David Rainey

  • Resident Acting Company Member, Alley Theatre
    Plays Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol”

Lee Strickland

  • Director of Artistic Programs, Performing Arts Houston

Rebecca Greene Udden

  • Founding Artistic Director, Main Street Theater

Jayme McGhan

  • Executive Artistic Director, AD Players at the George Theater

Eileen Morris

  • Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre

DeQuina Moore

  • Actress & Star, “Houston for the Holidays”

Christina Sullivan

  • Executive Director, Queensbury Theatre/Tribble School for the Performing Arts
    Cast Member, Music Box Theater

Town Square with Ernie Manouse is a gathering space for the community to come together and discuss the day’s most important and pressing issues.

We also offer a free podcast hereis iTunesand other apps

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button