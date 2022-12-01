Explore the potential for fully supporting golf in Port Townsend | Letter to the editor

This is in response to the letter by Sandra Stowell in the November 16th paper.

It’s unfortunate that she doesn’t understand the game and business of golf. She suggests that golf could be played only four days/week. This is financially unrealistic. How would a golf manager make a living with only a four-day work week? The city would also lose revenue since the golf manager pays the city 6 percent of all incoming revenue.

Closing the course just one day a week for other activities would probably be affordable, but who would oversee the activities to make sure the tee boxes and putting greens are not damaged?

Another possibility that would not require regulation golf to be closed, could be a small putt-putt golf course built on part of the Chipping practice range which would not interfere with regulation golf, and could bring in additional income. All ages could enjoy this game.

Why don’t we look at PTGC’s potential as a golf course?

As is, it could provide more enjoyment for young adults and children if more opportunities to learn the game were offered. Schools could provide kids with a few days of lessons on the course as part of the physical education curriculum. Incentives and free golf lessons could be provided.

For the past two summers, a free golf camp held by the Players Club volunteers for ages 9 to 12 has been well received by both kids and parents. Golf has physical, mental, and social benefits for all ages, some into their 90s.

We should take advantage of the assets Port Townsend already has.

Barb Matter

PORT TOWNSEND