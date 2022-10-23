Explore the Arts nonprofit brings experiences

Explore the Arts Executive Director Barbara Liss has transformed her Montana Bliss Gallery on West Main Street in Hamilton into a beautiful artistic space with work areas, a showcase gallery and encouragement for the entire community of budding artists.

“It organically grew,” Liss said. “I didn’t have a big picture of ‘this is what I want.’ After my long business career, I found a new passion which was Sculpting concrete faces. I made a change and opened the Montana Bliss Gallery when I still had my other business. I knew retirement was coming.”

In May of 2017, she opened Montana Bliss studio on Main Street.

“I never missed a day of work, I went from one to the other,” Liss said. “I had the gallery and the studio. In 2018 I went to the conference that Phyllis Washington Hosted at the University of Montana, ‘Arts Transform Community.'”

Liss said she felt inspired and empowered to bring arts to the Bitterroot Valley in a larger way. She teamed up with retired art educator Jean Driescher who wanted to continue to be involved in arts.

As more spaces became open in the building on Seventh and Main Streets, Liss purchased them and added more art opportunities in the form of workshops, classroom space and studio space. She did all the behind-the-scenes work of scheduling, advertising, and registration for the workshops.

“That’s when it really took off,” Liss said. “The artists show up and give a class – that was the key. I was happy to do that because of my business background, it came easily to me. Adding more space means it is open, we can offer two workshops at the same time, and in the new area that’s where we do Poetry readings during Culture Crawl.”

The nonprofit Explore the Arts offers private classes, writers’ workshops, free family art days, open painters’ studio and a full slate of exciting workshops.

“The camaraderie of artists working together and inspiring each other is phenomenal,” Liss said.

Liss and Driescher recently attended the Montana Art Gallery Directors Association.

“It was so amazing being around these art professionals,” Liss said. “We’re not booking shows that larger galleries can book. There are all sizes of shows. One we are booking is ‘Historic Bridges in Montana.’”

The photography show displays images of historic bridges, powerhouses and missile sites across the state.

“It’s so cool to bring these kinds of things to our little community,” Liss said. “We’re looking forward to working with Open Air. They place artists in residence so we can bring in more skills and opportunities. There are just more opportunities as a nonprofit.”

Liss said the key to all the presentations and workshops is the funding that comes through the sale of items in the gallery. She is not currently looking for grant funding as the money comes with obligations. She said she was working through another nonprofit for youth education but is enjoying the dynamic of independence.

“It helped us realize where we needed to be,” she said. “To me, organic growth is the way I’ve always done things. If you set a big vision and you’re struggling to accomplish it, it can be distressing. But if you grow and add on it is so rewarding and people appreciate it.”

Each month, on the second Saturday, Explore the Arts participates in Culture Crawl and hosts Poetry readings from 11 am to noon, live music, and other experiences and presentations. On the first Tuesday of each month, from 6 to 7:30 pm there is a Writers Circle to support authors’ efforts at creative story writing.

Liss is known as a concrete face sculptor who has Digitized some of her images and recreated them in silk and collage. She has written a book on Healing and resilience. She journaled the steps, and efforts involved in recovering a large concrete face that had crashed and shattered.

One unexpected event made it possible.

“During 2020 I was doing product reviews,” Liss said. “One concrete product, Paltiya, was full of fibers, and I decided it was not for me.”

She explained that doing concrete is a subtractive process where you drill out spaces for eyes and other additions, but the Paltiya is an additive process.

“When you mix this those fibers knit together like felting,” Liss said. “You add it little by little, it’s a whole different process. But the Paltiya allowed me to rebuild the piece that fractured. A friend asked me to donate the piece to a girl with a difficult life struggle and I want her to see she can rebuild her life.”

Liss wrote the book including her frustration, support systems and her path to optimism and completion.

“Healing was slow, but I learned,” she said. “I had to leave some things behind and couldn’t use all the parts. I had to heal on the inside first. The sculpture will be different and that’s okay. It took me longer to repair than build the first time.”

Liss has the book on Etsy, in her studio and has donated copies to as many counselors as she could find.

“People who hear the story think of somebody they know going through some struggles,” Liss said. “You look at it in a whole different context. It’s more about if it is Meaningful to somebody.”

Donations to youth Explore the Arts workshops and family workshop days are graciously accepted. The Rotary Club of Hamilton is donating $1,000 to the Education Program for scholarships.

For more information about the gallery, workshops and programs visit https://www.explorethearts.art, or call 406-381-2488, email [email protected], or visit 701 Main and 101 South 7th in Hamilton