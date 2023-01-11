Explore a seven decades-old tradition in support of arts programs

The South Florida community will gather at the Coral Gables Campus on Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, for the Beaux Arts Festival of Art—a family-friendly, open-air, free event that boasts museum-quality fine art.







South Florida’s longest-running juried arts festival will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15. For more than 70 years, the Beaux Arts Festival of Art has welcomed visitors to the University’s Coral Gables Campus to explore original artwork from more than 175 juried fine art exhibitors. The family-friendly event draws more than 20,000 people over two days.

Throughout the festival, art enthusiasts can browse the sea of ​​booths beckoning with museum-quality fine art and purchase works in a variety of mediums for varied prices. Works of art include oil and acrylics, watercolor, photography, mixed media, graphics and drawings, ceramics, woodwork, digital art, glass, and jewelry.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the University of Miami’s Lowe Art Museum and Beaux Arts’ educational programs. As part of its goal to increase art appreciation in the community and support the Lowe Art Museum, Beaux Arts—a Volunteer organization—has introduced children from underserved communities to the world of art and encouraged art awareness and advancement through support of the Lowe, South Florida’s oldest museum which showcases more than 5,000 years of human creativity from around the world.

“The festival is a highpoint on the Lowe’s annual calendar as it aligns so well with our vision of building bridges between artists and visitors from all walks of life, while also fostering a sense of community and supporting those for whom art is their livelihood,” said Jill Deupi, Beaux Arts director and chief curator of the Lowe Art Museum.

Along with complimentary entry to the festival, guests can enjoy live music, interactive art experiences for adults and children, a Marketplace featuring local vendors and dining options. The Lowe Art Museum will be open for festival-goers to explore on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 am to 4 pm

“We’re thrilled to continue this tradition in our 72nd year showcasing Incredible artwork in our community by internationally-recognized artists,” said Monica Sanchez, the 2022-23 Beaux Arts president.

Founded in 1952 by a small group of women, Beaux Arts has grown to an organization of nearly 100 active members and 350 Associates with a common purpose, to increase art appreciation in the community and support the Lowe Art Museum. Learn more about the festival and the nonprofit organization.

